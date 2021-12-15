
































































 




   







   















Business
                        
CebuPac’s Aplus inaugurates improved hangar
                        

                           
Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
December 15, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                        
CebuPacâ€™s Aplus inaugurates improved hangar
Cebu Pacific Air website
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Aviation Partnership Philippines (Aplus), a wholly owned subsidiary of Cebu Pacific, has inaugurated an improved hangar to better serve its airline customers in time for the expected recovery of the aviation industry.



Aplus inaugurated yesterday the renovated 3,112-square meter hangar in Pasay, which can cater to the A320 and ATR aircraft, as well as the A321neo.



“This is a milestone not only for Cebu Pacific, but more so for our subsidiary, Aplus. This inauguration is very timely and in line with the airline’s preparations for the expected recovery of the aviation industry,” Cebu Pacific chief corporate affairs officer Michael Ivan Shau said.



The improved hangar will be used to perform the phased C-Checks.



A C-Check, which is performed approximately every 20 to 24 months or a specific number of actual flight hours, requires a large majority of the aircraft’s components to be inspected.



The check puts the aircraft out of service for one to two weeks as the aircraft is not allowed to leave the maintenance site until it is completed.



The hangar gives Cebu Pacific optimization of cost when it comes to logistics and ferry cost.



“The Aplus hangar will allow for a reduced turnaround time for our existing and future airline customers. Working under a roof will surely boost personnel productivity and further enhance the quality of our services,” Aplus general manager Rico Ugdoracion said.



Aside from Aplus’ continuous drive to get more foreign airline customers for its transit business, the company also intends to work on getting other local airlines as clients.



“Having a hangar will give our foreign airline customers confidence that in case their aircraft gets grounded in Manila, a hangar can be provided by Aplus to perform the needed maintenance activities for aircraft recovery,” Ugdoracion said.



Cebu Pacific acquired Aplus in November last year as part of its move to optimize operations in line with ensuring the airline is on a strong path to recovery.



Aplus is a key player in the maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) business in the aviation industry.



It provides services such as line maintenance, light aircraft checks, technical ramp handling to Cebu Pacific and other carriers with hubs in Manila, Cebu, Davao and Clark, apart from secondary airports in the country.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

