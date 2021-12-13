
































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Business
                        
Carmakers exceed 2020 sales with November growth
                        

                           
Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
December 13, 2021 | 12:05pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Carmakers exceed 2020 sales with November growth
Heavy traffic is seen on the northbound lane of EDSA-Cubao's underpass.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman
                        

                        


MANILA, Philippines — Local car manufacturers reported their highest monthly sales this year in November, helping the sector beat 2020's overall record and spurring hopes of recovery for an industry vastly affected by the coronavirus pandemic. 



What’s new



Automakers sold a total of 26,456 units in November, inching up 17.2% month-on-month, according to a joint report from the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines, Inc (CAMPI) and Truck Manufacturers Association (TMA) released Monday. On an annual basis, vehicle sales rose 14.2%.



According to CAMPI and TMA, the November sales was the industry’s best monthly performance this year. In 11 months, carmakers sold 240,642 vehicles, up 22.7% on-year and already exceeding last year’s overall sales of 223,793 units.



Why this matters 



Vehicle sales are often used as barometer of economic strength. For instance, the central bank closely follows this to measure consumer appetite for durable goods. Household consumption represents 70% of annual economic output, and big purchases like cars materially add to gross domestic product when produced more.



The industry is targeting a 30% on-year sales growth in 2021.



What VIPs say



CAMPI President Atty. Rommel Gutierrez said sales in November brought the industry closer to recovery, but there’s still some cautious optimism as the emergence of new coronavirus variants posed fresh pandemic risks to the economy.



“Surpassing our last year’s sales performance gives the industry a renewed hope that recovery is underway as restrictions started easing, and economic activities have resumed at improved levels,” Gutierrez said in a statement. 



“However, the industry remains cautious and on guard at the same time on the uncertainties brought by the COVID-19 mutations, which hopefully will not undermine our recovery,” he added.



What an analyst says



Nicholas Mapa, senior economist at ING Bank in Manila, said some pent up demand helped lift sales in November after the economy reopened from lockdowns triggered by the Delta variant.



“Pickup in sales also likely due to new models released before the year end. We’ve noted the normalization of y-o-y growth rates after outsized gains in second quarter,” Mapa said.



“Car sales may pick up further should the public health crisis be mitigated in the coming months although we’ve yet to see a sustained rise in car imports to suggest that demand is sustainable.”



Other figures



    
	
  • Of the total sales in November, commercial vehicles accounted for 69% of units sold during the month. Sales under this segment surged 22% month-on-month to 18,251 units.
    • 
	
  • Passenger car sales cornered 31.01% market share. Manufacturers sold 8,205 units of this type in November, inching up 7.59% from the previous month. 
    • 





                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      CAMPI
                                                      PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
                                                      PHILSTARDATA
                                                      TMA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Think beyond local
                              


                              

                                                                  By Boo Chanco |
                                 December 13, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Just days after the successful series of concerts in Los Angeles of the Korean boy band BTS comes the news that they have been dislodged from Billboard’s number one position by SB19, a Filipino boy band.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 BSP coordinating with BDO to ensure hack victims are reimbursed
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
BSP coordinating with BDO to ensure hack victims are reimbursed


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
"The BSP has been monitoring the surge in complaints posted in social media platforms since the early part of this week,"...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 BSP tells BDO, UnionBank to implement remedial measures
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
BSP tells BDO, UnionBank to implement remedial measures


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has directed two banks to lay down remedial measures, including the reimbursement of the losses...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Omicron volatility
                              


                              

                                                                  By Wilson Sy |
                                 December 13, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
It has only been two weeks since the discovery of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron jolted the financial markets.  

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOE issues new GEAP guidelines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOE issues new GEAP guidelines


                              

                                                                  By Catherine Talavera |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Energy has issued the guidelines for the revised Green Energy Auction Program , as part of efforts to help...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Business sentiment cautious in Japan as virus fears linger
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Business sentiment cautious in Japan as virus fears linger


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Among major non-manufacturers however, there was an improvement in confidence about the world's third largest economy, offering...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DITO SRO: Everybody pay up, except Udenna
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DITO SRO: Everybody pay up, except Udenna


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
What does it say if it feels like we learn more about what’s happening with Dito Telecommunity from what isn’t...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Bank of Commerce applies for P3.5-B IPO in March
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Bank of Commerce applies for P3.5-B IPO in March


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
This IPO is still just a baby, so no doubt things will change as we get closer and closer to the day. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 BSP seen keeping rates on hold
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
BSP seen keeping rates on hold


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Economists are not expecting a surprise on Thursday as the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is likely to keep interest rates at...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Debt rises to $106 billion on higher borrowings
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Debt rises to $106 billion on higher borrowings


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
 The foreign obligations of the Philippines rose by 4.7 percent to $105.93 billion in end-September from $101.2 billion in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with