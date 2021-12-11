
































































 




   







   















Business
                        
Philippines e-commerce transactions to hit P500 billion
                        

                           
Louise Maureen Simeon - The Philippine Star
December 11, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The country’s e-commerce transaction value may hit almost P500 billion over the next five years after the pandemic encouraged more activities online.



GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company in the UK, said the e-commerce transaction value in the Philippines would likely increase at a strong annual rate of 17 percent over a five-year period.



E-commerce transactions  are expected to reach nearly P495 billion ($10.3 billion) by 2025 from the P229.8 billion ($4.8 billion) in 2020.



This year alone, e-commerce transactions are estimated to grow 15 percent to reach P264.5 billion ($5.5 billion).



GlobalData said the country’s e-commerce market has been registering growth over the past years on the back of growing consumers’ preferences for online shopping and increasing internet penetration.



But the pandemic last year accelerated such a trend in a faster than expected way.



This as consumers were forced to stay at home to avoid contracting the virus, thus, the spike in e-commerce activities, both essential and non-essential.



GlobalData senior analyst Shivani Gupta said the current trend would continue with an increase in new online shoppers and proliferation of online sellers in the country.



“While sectors such as travel and accommodation were affected due to lockdown and travel restrictions, a strong growth was seen in online purchases of retail goods such as grocery and electronics. This helped drive the growth in e-commerce sales,” Gupta said.



The Department of Trade and Industry said the number of online sellers increased from 1,700 in March 2020 or during the start of the lockdown to 93,318 in January.



In order to boost e-commerce sales, the government earlier launched the e-commerce roadmap to promote adoption among small and medium enterprises and beef up consumer confidence in online shopping.



The government plans to raise the contribution of e-commerce  to the national economy to 5.5 percent by 2022 from  only 3.4 percent last year.



Consequently, GlobalData said the growth of online shopping would also support the expansion of electronic payments.



“Rising consumers’ preferences for online shopping, increasing number of online merchants, proliferation of alternative payment solutions and government support will support e-commerce sales in the Philippines,” Gupta said.



Alternative payment solutions such as GCash, PayMaya, and PayPal are the most preferred payment methods in the Philippines, collectively accounting for 30.6 percent of total e-commerce payments this year.



These are closely followed by cash with a 29.8 percent share while payment cards account for 23.5 percent.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                 Robredo unveils P192-B plan for job generation
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Robredo unveils P192-B plan for job generation


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
"These are plans based on strong principles and a clear track record."

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Good news, at last?
                              


                              

                                                                  By Boo Chanco |
                                 December 10, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
"The virus is struggling to find new Filipinos to infect," Fr. Nicanor Austriaco told a Palace briefing early this week.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 BPO earnings seen growing faster than previously projected in 2021
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
BPO earnings seen growing faster than previously projected in 2021


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Dollars generated by the local call center industry are expected to grow faster than previously projected this year, in a...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 SEC approves public offerings from AREIT, Cityland
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
SEC approves public offerings from AREIT, Cityland


                              

                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Corporate regulators have cleared public offerings from AREIT Inc. and Cityland Inc.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 FDIs already beat BSP's 2021 forecast with September growth
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
FDIs already beat BSP's 2021 forecast with September growth


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Despite the Delta panic, foreign direct investments to the Philippines continued their ascent in September.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Stocks pull back on profit taking
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Stocks pull back on profit taking


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 53 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Stocks pulled back yesterday, halting a five-day win-streak, as investors cashed in from the market's recent gains...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Memo from the pastoral search committee
                              


                              

                                                                  By Francis J. Kong |
                                 December 11, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Many companies are expanding and they are massively hiring.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 BSP: Narrower BOP surplus, lower forex reserves this year
                              


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 December 11, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas  is now looking at a narrower balance of payments and lower foreign exchange buffer as growth prospects of some advanced economies were significantly downgraded amid the recent emergence...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Metrobank sees substantial GDP boost from 2022 polls
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Metrobank sees substantial GDP boost from 2022 polls


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 53 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co.said the elections may boost the country's domestic output by one percent next year as...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 SEC clears AREIT, Cityland borrowings
                              


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 December 11, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Securities and Exchange Commission has approved the borrowing plans of Ayala Land's AREIT Inc. and Cityland Inc.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
