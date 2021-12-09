
































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Business
                        
Factory output growth slows in October as 'base effects' start to fade
                        

                           
Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
December 9, 2021 | 11:52am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Factory
The Philippine Statistics Authority’s monthly survey of industries reported that the volume of production index (VoPI), grew 24.7% year-on-year in October, markedly slowing from the 123.1% in September. 
Pixabay
                        

                        


MANILA, Philippines — Local factory output grew at a slower pace in October, moderating to double-digit expansion as distortions from last year’s “low-base” begin to fade. 



What’s new



Results of the Philippine Statistics Authority’s monthly survey of selected industries showed the volume of production index (VoPI), a measure of manufacturing output, grew 24.7% year-on-year in October, slower compared to 123.1% expansion recorded in September. 



This was the seventh straight month that VoPI grew, as Metro Manila and other areas transition to less strict quarantine measures that have allowed businesses to ramp up operations. 



Why this matters



Economic managers look to manufacturing output as a barometer of economic welfare as it can be an indicator of demand situation in the country, where consumer spending is a major growth driver. When more finished products are coming out of factories, that could mean strong demand from consumers.



In the past months, VoPI had been posting triple-digit growth rates which economists attributed to "base effects". This means that because the pandemic sank the economy to historic-lows last year and crippled factory production, small gains from easing lockdowns would translate to stronger readings this year. 



What analysts say



Nicholas Mapa, senior economist at ING Bank in Manila, said distortions from so-called “base effects” is starting to disappear, thus the slower output growth in October. But as lockdowns continue to ease, Mapa said manufacturing growth can be sustained the next year.



“With those base effects fading, we’ll likely see those growth rates normalize in the coming months. However, given the brisk pace of economic activity, we can expect overall production for value and volume to sustain gains for the most part of 2022, barring of course any possible return to hard lockdowns experienced in the past,” Mapa said in an e-mail.



For Jun Neri, lead economist at Bank of the Philippine Islands, the softer output expansion in October “could simply be a soft patch with some bunching up during previous months.”



“We expect demand for electronic products, food, etc. to remain robust through most of 2022. The current global semiconductor shortage is generally positive for the local electronics manufacturing sector. Hopefully delivery delays will not be a persistent headwind to the sector, especially after the holiday season,” Neri said in a text message.



Other figures



    
	
  • Fourteen industries grew in October, led by manufacture of fabricated metal products which went up at a pace of 176.6% year-on-year.
    • 
	
  • Eight industries, led by manufacture of tobacco products, saw output skid in the same month.
    • 
	
  • Less than one-fourth of factories were operating at full capacity as average capacity utilization increased to 67% from 66.6% in September. 
    • 





                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      MISSI
                                                      PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
                                                      PHILSTARDATA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Is Omicron the beginning of the end of the pandemic?
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joey Concepcion |
                                 December 9, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Something interesting happened this week. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 A nation grateful for work
                              


                              

                                                                  By Rey Gamboa |
                                 December 9, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
As the nation gears up for the holiday break, having work that can bring home some money for even the simplest of fares this Christmas and New Year is regarded as a blessing by many Filipinos after going through...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Toshiba to expand business in Philippines
                              


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 December 9, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Toshiba Group is committed to expanding its business in the Philippines  to help contribute to the country’s exports industry, its top official said.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 COVID-19 to cause $17 trillion future losses for students globally
                              


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 December 9, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The prolonged closure of educational institutions is seen costing the current generation of students $17 trillion across the globe.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 BSP seen turning cautious this month
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
BSP seen turning cautious this month


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Economists anticipate the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas to shift to a cautious stance starting this month with the emergence...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Medilines Distributors just had the worst IPO in modern PSE history
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Medilines Distributors just had the worst IPO in modern PSE history


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
What will happen today is still a mystery.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 EEI sets final dividend rate for Series A, B prefs FOO
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
EEI sets final dividend rate for Series A, B prefs FOO


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
What’s interesting to me is that all of the REITs are now “more expensive” compared...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Foreign loans to fight pandemic hit P1.18 trillion
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Foreign loans to fight pandemic hit P1.18 trillion


                              

                                                                  By Elijah Felice Rosales |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
The government has borrowed $23.4 billion, or about P1.18 trillion, from overseas sources to fund its pandemic efforts, but...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Further inflation slowdown to keep policy rate steady
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Further inflation slowdown to keep policy rate steady


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
The latest cooling of inflation in the country will cement moves by the central bank to retain its accommodative monetary...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Return to pre-pandemic levels seen in H2 next year
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Return to pre-pandemic levels seen in H2 next year


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines is expected to return to pre-pandemic levels in terms of domestic output by the second half of next year,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with