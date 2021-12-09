
































































 




   







   















Business
                        
ADM extends footprint in Asia
                        

                           
The Philippine Star
December 9, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
MANILA, Philippines — ADM, a global leader in animal nutrition, announced a new premix production line in the Philippines.



This investment positions Wisium, ADM’s premix and nutrition services business, as a major premix producer in the country with tailor-made, high-quality nutrition solutions that help farmers and feedmillers create value through performance, productivity and profitability.



ADM entered the Asian market more than 30 years ago and is already an established, important supplier of agricultual commodities and specialty ingredients for both the food and feed sectors.



ADM’s Wisium business launched in the Philippines in February 2018, with a focus on supplying to local feed producers – including swine and poultry farmers – and leveraging ADM’s global expertise through a holistic approach to production management. The last three months have seen Wisium expand in both China and Vietnam.



‘’The establishment of the Wisium premix line in the Philippines fits into our development strategy, proving our commitment to serve the local industry needs, providing quality products and services. This will not only create new opportunities in the country, especially in this time of pandemic, but will also give farmers and feed producers new perspectives regarding nutrition,’’ said Loren Mapua, managing director of ADM Animal Nutrition Philippines.



With a customer-oriented mission and vision for long term security, flexibility, and reliability, Wisium Philippines has been continuously expanding its offering to deliver innovative solutions and value-added services, that are adapted to local market demands.



‘’Wisium, the premix and services Business line of ADM, is pursuing its investments and growth strategy. Wisium focuses on developing new offers and supporting its customers to face upcoming challenges. 2021 is showing new perspectives for Wisium in Asia and we are investing in a new production line for premix in Philippines, which is a key market in the company’s expansion strategy,’’ said François Fernandez, Wisium Premix and Services vice president.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

