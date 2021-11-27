
































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Business
                        
Angkas names new CEO
                        

                           
The Philippine Star
November 27, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Angkas names new CEO
Royeca
STAR /  File
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Motorcycle ride-hailing firm Angkas now has a new CEO in George Royeca, its chief transport advocate, after he took full ownership of the company.



Royeca was one of Ten Outstanding Young Men (TOYM) awardees in 2020 for his important contributions not only in promoting safe and affordable mobility but also in helping other sectors survive from the effects of the pandemic.



As chief transport advocate of the company, Royeca led Angkas in dealing with motorcycle driver’s rights and the industry’s long-time bid for legalization in the country.



“I’ve seen first-hand the critical role mobility plays in our society and I look forward to giving it my full focus and attention. My objective is to get the right legislation in place to establish motorcycle taxis as a safe alternative mode of transportation and help create a nation of entrepreneurs that will allow them to take care of their families,” Royeca said.



He vowed to involve Angkas in socio-economic activities of both private and public sectors and help communities cope with the current crisis.



“When Angeline (Tham) started Angkas in 2016, it became instrumental in giving Filipinos back their freedom from the clutches of the metro’s horrendous traffic conditions. Her work increased the quality of life of regular Filipinos, and I intend to continue her vision for an established motorcycle taxi industry in the country,” Royeca said.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      GEORGE ROYECA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Local shares retreat on Friday over 'Nu' COVID-19 variant concerns
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Local shares retreat on Friday over 'Nu' COVID-19 variant concerns


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Regional markets did not fare so well either.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Stocks, oil plummet as new virus variant sparks panic
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Stocks, oil plummet as new virus variant sparks panic


                              

                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Asian and European markets and oil prices plunged while safe havens rallied on Friday over fears of a new coronavirus variant...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines seen to grow fastest in ASEAN next year
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines seen to grow fastest in ASEAN next year


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines is on its way to becoming the fastest growing economy in Southeast Asia next year as it continues to gradually...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Learning poverty
                              


                              

                                                                  By Boo Chanco |
                                 November 26, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
There is a technocratic way of describing the problem of galloping illiteracy. It is called learning poverty. The World Bank defines learning poverty as being unable to read and understand a simple text by age ...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 SM opens new mall in Caloocan
                              


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 November 26, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The site of the Ever Gotesco Grand Central mall in Caloocan City, which was razed by fire in 2012, has given birth to a new mall, SM City Grand Central.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 More hot money exits in October
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
More hot money exits in October


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
More foreign portfolio investments or speculative funds exited the Philippines for the second straight month in October due...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Government drives bond market growth in Q3
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Government drives bond market growth in Q3


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The domestic bond market expanded by 20 percent to P9.76 trillion in the third quarter, fueled by government-led issuances...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Stocks tumble as new COVID-19 variant emerges
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Stocks tumble as new COVID-19 variant emerges


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Local stocks fell yesterday alongside other markets in Asia after some European countries tightened curbs on travel and business...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 BSP keeps cap on interest rate in credit cards
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
BSP keeps cap on interest rate in credit cards


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has kept the cap on credit card transactions at two percent per month or 24 percent per year...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Higher yields seen on government securities
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Higher yields seen on government securities


                              

                                                                  By Elijah Felice Rosales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Interest rates for government securities are expected to rise next month due to the ongoing taper measures in the US and other...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with