Angkas names new CEO

MANILA, Philippines — Motorcycle ride-hailing firm Angkas now has a new CEO in George Royeca, its chief transport advocate, after he took full ownership of the company.

Royeca was one of Ten Outstanding Young Men (TOYM) awardees in 2020 for his important contributions not only in promoting safe and affordable mobility but also in helping other sectors survive from the effects of the pandemic.

As chief transport advocate of the company, Royeca led Angkas in dealing with motorcycle driver’s rights and the industry’s long-time bid for legalization in the country.

“I’ve seen first-hand the critical role mobility plays in our society and I look forward to giving it my full focus and attention. My objective is to get the right legislation in place to establish motorcycle taxis as a safe alternative mode of transportation and help create a nation of entrepreneurs that will allow them to take care of their families,” Royeca said.

He vowed to involve Angkas in socio-economic activities of both private and public sectors and help communities cope with the current crisis.

“When Angeline (Tham) started Angkas in 2016, it became instrumental in giving Filipinos back their freedom from the clutches of the metro’s horrendous traffic conditions. Her work increased the quality of life of regular Filipinos, and I intend to continue her vision for an established motorcycle taxi industry in the country,” Royeca said.