Business
                        
IPOPHL renews push for change to IP Code
                        

                           
Louella Desiderio - The Philippine Star
November 24, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL) made a renewed push for the approval of amendments to the IP Code to strengthen the agency’s efforts against IP rights violations.



During the press briefing for the First Philippine International Copyright Summit (PICS) held yesterday, IPOPHL deputy director general Teodoro Pascua said the agency continues to push for the approval of proposed amendments to the IP Code.



“Hopefully, within the next months or year, this can be approved by Congress. We leave it to them already, but these amendments are geared towards enforcing or facilitating the enforcement of violations of IP rights,” he said.



IPOPHL director general Rowel Barba said the agency wants to be given the power to block sites and take down posts infringing on IP rights under the bill.



At present, he said the IPOPHL continues to work with other members of the National Committee on Intellectual Property Rights in fighting piracy and counterfeiters.



He said the agency also has partnerships with organizations, including the Asia Video Industry Association, to eliminate piracy through information sharing and monitoring.



As part of efforts to promote IP rights protection, he said the PICS, which opened yesterday is being held until Nov. 26, with the aim of promoting the country’s creative sector.



The event features copyright-based industries such as film or motion picture, music, literature and publishing, visual arts, broadcasting, photography and computer software and developments in the creative sector.



Barba said the agency wants the creative industry to be recognized as one of the bright spots of the Philippine economy and one of the industries that will help lift the country after the ongoing pandemic.



He also said the event is intended to help raise awareness on the rights of those involved in the creative sector.



“The biggest asset of the Philippines is its population. Filipinos are creative and talented…We want to give them an opportunity to hone their skill and commercialize their works,” he said.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

