Microsoft Philippines among ‘Best Companies to Work for in Asia’

MANILA, Philippines — For the second consecutive year, Microsoft Philippines was recognized by HR Asia, one of the most recognizable and authoritative HR publications in the world, as one of the “Best Companies to Work for in Asia.”

The organization received this distinction for its exemplary performance in workplace excellence, human capital development, and outstanding employee engagement.

“Our efforts and our commitment to our people are built on our mission as an organization: to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more,” said Grace dela Cruz, HR director of Microsoft Philippines. “We’re honored by this distinction and in receiving it, reaffirm our commitment to our team to continue providing them with an environment where they can bring their authentic selves every day – one that is diverse and inclusive – and most importantly, a platform where they can bring their passions, and be empowered to drive positive outcomes for themselves and those around them.”

The HR Asia awards is the largest program of its kind in Asia and is held annually across 12 markets throughout the region, including Cambodia, China, Hong-Kong, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam

This year, the awarding ceremonies were conducted virtually on Nov. 16. Microsoft was recognized alongside 22 other companies in the Philippines.