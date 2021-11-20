
































































 




   







   















Business
                        
Ridgewood Towers Premier releases fresh unit inventory
                        

                           
The Philippine Star
November 20, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Boutique developer C-5 Mansions Development Corp. has released a fresh inventory of units for Ridgewood Towers Premier to keep up with strong demand for the prime property on the outskirts of Bonifacio Global City.



Alfonso Keh Jr., general manager of C-5 Mansions, said the fresh inventory, which include the entire 14th floor, would also sell out fast since investors and aspiring homebuyers can amortize a one-bedroom  unit for as low as P27,478 monthly over two years, interest-free.



He said units at Ridgewood Towers Premier are generously spaced to provide maximum usage. One-bedroom units offer a livable space between 24.80 sqm to 32.80 sqm, more than ample for the needs of the urban dweller. Two-bedroom units offer a comfortable 52 sqm space.



Keh said Ridgewood Towers Premier’s location is the sweet spot between proximity and value. With construction fully underway and projected for turnover by the early part of 2023, he stressed now would be a good time to consider investing in the project, where every unit comes with a splendid view – the lush greenery or the shimmering expanse of Laguna de Bay to the east, the BGC skyline, or the somber magnificence of the American War Memorial.



“Why pay a premium to enjoy living in Metro Manila’s most modern business district?  Ridgewood Towers Premier gives you the opportunity to enjoy a global lifestyle without the high price tag,” Keh said.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

