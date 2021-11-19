
































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Business
                        
BSP sees more mergers, acquisitions
                        

                           
Lawrence Agcaoili - The Philippine Star
November 19, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) expects to see more bank mergers and acquisitions after financial regulators agreed to streamline the processing of applications.



In his weekly virtual press conference, BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno said monetary authorities are processing five applications, including four for mergers and consolidation and one for acquisition.



“There is no ideal number of participants in the banking system. Rather than setting an ideal number of key players in the industry, the BSP aims to maintain financial stability. In line with this objective, the BSP has long advocated for mergers, consolidations, and acquisitions of banks,” Diokno said.



Since 2019, the BSP chief said the Monetary Board has approved a total of 17 mergers, three consolidations and one acquisition in the banking industry.



“Most of the approved mergers were between two banks, while four involved more than three banks. As to the approved consolidations, two were consolidated under the Consolidated Program for Rural Banks involving four banks,” he said.



Last Nov. 5, the BSP entered into a memorandum of agreement with state-run Philippine Deposit Insurance Corp. (PDIC), Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Cooperative Development Authority (CDA) and Philippine Competition Commission (PCC) to streamline the process for bank mergers, consolidations and acquisitions (MCAs).



The agreement aims to streamline processes, reduce processing time, and facilitate prompt action of applications for mergers, consolidations and acquisitions.



The regulators agreed on a harmonized list of requirements for merger, consolidation and acquisition proposals of banks, effectively cutting by half the number of documentary requirements to 30 from 58.



The synchronized timelines and the elimination of duplicate functions among the concerned agencies would significantly reduce the total processing time to only 55 from an average of about 160 business days.



The MCA project is aligned with the government’s mandate to promote transparency in its transactions with the public through the adoption of simplified requirements and procedures, and to expedite business transactions.



It also aims to harmonize documentary requirements, implement simultaneous processing by the agencies, reduce processing time, and facilitate prompt action or resolution of banks’ MCA applications. Moreover, it aims to foster a dynamic working arrangement among the signatory agencies.



“The MOA recently signed by the country’s financial regulators provides an efficient mechanism for banks to pursue MCAs,” Diokno said.



With higher capital and resources and better economies of scale, the BSP chief said banks could widen their reach and gain more access to investments and client base.



The agencies shall issue implementing guidelines within 60 business days from the signing of the MOA. The guidelines shall be issued through a joint circular.



The BSP has long advocated for bank mergers and consolidations to promote resilient institutions anchored on good governance and effective risk management practices.



Together with PDIC and state-run Land Bank of the Philippines, Diokno said the BSP launched programs to provide banks that decide to merge, consolidate and acquire with incentives like staggered booking of unbooked valuation reserves and restructuring of past due obligations with the central bank, among others.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BANGKO SENTRAL NG PILIPINAS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 SSS waives penalties for overdue accounts
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
SSS waives penalties for overdue accounts


                              

                                                                  By Elijah Felice Rosales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The Social Security System has waived until February next year the penalties for members whose loan payments are overdue...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Philippines may experience power supply crunch next year&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Philippines may experience power supply crunch next year’


                              

                                                                  By Danessa Rivera |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines, particularly Luzon, will likely experience a power supply crunch during the summer months next year amid...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Presidential hopefuls woo bizmen, bare economic plans
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Presidential hopefuls woo bizmen, bare economic plans


                              

                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
As far as businessmen are concerned, the job of the next president would be a very difficult one.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Telco expenses sink Dennis Uy's DITO CME to losses
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Telco expenses sink Dennis Uy's DITO CME to losses


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
In a discourse to the Philippine Stock Exchange on Tuesday, the firm of Duterte-allied businessman Dennis Uy reported a net...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Patient' BSP leaves policy rate unchanged
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Patient' BSP leaves policy rate unchanged


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas maintained its accommodative monetary policy stance in a bid to support a hobbled econom...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 BSP imposes 2-year ban on EMI licensing
                              


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 November 19, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has imposed a two-year moratorium on the issuance of electronic money issuer licenses to non-banks, but has given non-bank financial institutions until Dec. 15 to file their applications...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Holiday spending not enough to offset losses from lockdowns
                              


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 November 19, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The holiday season may be around the corner, but consumption remains muted as the pandemic continues to take its toll on cash-strapped Filipinos.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 ePLDT taps MPower for data centers’ RE supply
                              


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 November 19, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
ePLDT has tapped MPower, the local retail electricity supply arm of Meralco, for the renewable energy supply of the group’s data centers in the country.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 ACEN starts commercial operations of Vietnam wind farm
                              


                              

                                                                  By Danessa Rivera |
                                 November 19, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
ACEN, the listed energy platform of the Ayala Group, has started commercially operating its 252-megawatt wind farm in Vietnam.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Food security and climate change
                              


                              

                                                                  By Boo Chanco |
                                 November 19, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
It has been said that future wars will be fought over water. Climate change and the inability of countries to share water resources will make this come sooner.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with