Business
                        
CCLEX to accelerate growth in Central Visayas
                        

                           
Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
November 16, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The P30-billion Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX) is expected to accelerate economic growth in Central Visayas once it opens to the public for commercial operations by the first quarter of next year.



Business leaders in Central Visayas have expressed their optimism over the socioeconomic benefits from the operations of CCLEX not just for Cebu province, but for the entire region.



Felix Taguiam, president of the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry said CCLEX is “a sight to behold and a positive force for Cebu’s economic recovery.”



He said travelers no longer need to pass through Mandaue to get to Cordova from Cebu City, saving travel distance of at least 25 kilometers.



Edward Du, governor of the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said flying from Dumaguete to Cebu would take only about 40 minutes, but traveling by car from the Mactan airport to Cebu City would easily be more than double that time passing through the congested Mandaue-Mactan bridge and the Marcelo Fernan Bridge.



He said that is expected to change once the CCLEX is inaugurated and opened to the public.



CCLEX offers an alternative route to Mactan-Cebu International Airport and to the world-class resorts and beaches in Lapu-Lapu City and Cordova.



Both local business leaders said the economic benefits would enable Cebu to bounce back economically, creating ripple effects that could be felt across the Visayas.



Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. (MPTC) last month reached a major construction milestone for CCLEX as the company was able to successfully close the last two-meter gap of the bridge.



The 8.9-kilometer CCLEX is MPTC’s first toll road project outside Luzon.



The project is being implemented by MPTC subsidiary, Cebu Cordova Link Expressway Corp. (CCLEC), in partnership with the local government units of Cebu City and Municipality of Cordova.



The expressway has a design speed of 80 to 90 kilometers per hour and will serve an estimated 50,000 vehicles daily.



Meanwhile, in Luzon, MPTC subsidiary NLEX Corp. has been recertified for another three years for complying with integrated management system standards in quality, environment, and occupational health and safety.



NLEX has been an ISO-certified company since 2008, implementing streamlined processes and providing its customers with high quality service measured against a global benchmark.



“Our recertification achievement assures that despite the disruptions caused by the global health crisis, we can ensure the quality of service that we offer to our customers,” NLEX president and general manager Luigi Bautista said.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

