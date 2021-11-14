Bria Homes sees bright prospects in San Pablo

MANILA, Philippines — Villar-owned Bria Homes continues to roll out innovative and pandemic-proof housing spaces with the addition of its community in San Pablo, Laguna to its over 50 developments nationwide.

On the the few remaining hot spots for property developments near Metro Manila, the city of San Pablo, Laguna, also known as the City of Seven Lakes, is a progressive place that continues to attract homeowners due to its economic sustainability and accessibility to the metro.

With local real estate able to remain afloat and stable amid the uncertainties brought by the pandemic, owning a home in this strategic location makes it an ideal investment as it provides best-value, quality housing to Filipino families settling in Laguna.

As with other Bria Homes projects, the San Pablo community boasts of vicinities and amenities that brings convenience and healthy lifestyle to its homeowners. These include wide open spaces for kids and adults, recreational areas and security premises.

Bria Homes San Pablo is secured by 24/7 CCTV coverage, and guards at the reception and exit/entrance. Safety, wellness, and well-being are ensured by a competent property management staff.

For cashless transactions such as reservation and amortization fees, prospective condo owners can deal with Bria’s various bank partners like Maybank, BDO, Unionbank, PNB, Security Bank, RCBC, Robinsons Bank and Metrobank. E-wallet services like GCash, Paymaya and All Easy are likewise available.

Finally, with comfort and safety in mind, Bria invites all prospective homebuyers in South Luzon to immerse themselves in Bria 360 Virtual Tours, which is readily available via bria.com.ph. The tours will give them a glimpse of their future home from any place they may be.