
































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Business
                        
State deposits, higher gold price lift Philippines' dollar reserves
                        

                           
Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
November 12, 2021 | 4:15pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
State deposits, higher gold price lift Philippines' dollar reserves
Foreign reserves are assets held mostly as investments in foreign-issued securities, gold as well as foreign currencies like dollar and euro. Being the lender of last resort, the BSP manages reserves as a stand-by fund to help the economy stay afloat in times of external shocks.
STAR / File
                        

                        


MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines’ dollar reserves expanded in October due to higher foreign currency deposits from the national government and higher value of gold held by the central bank.



What’s new



Gross international reserves amounted to $107.95 billion as of October, up 1.3% month-on-month, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas reported on Friday. 



Why this matters



Foreign reserves are built mostly of investments in gold and foreign that could protect the Philippine economy from external shocks. The BSP’s role as a lender of last resort is to manage these buffers. 



For this year, the BSP forecasts GIR to hit a record $114 billion, lower than its previous projection of $115 billion on expectations of higher withdrawals of the government to pay for its maturing foreign debts.



What the BSP says



In a statement, the BSP attributed the GIR increase last month to “the National Government's net foreign currency deposits with the BSP and upward adjustment in the value of the BSP’s gold holdings due to the increase in the price of gold in the international market.”



What an analyst says



In a commentary, Michael Ricafort, chief economist at Rizal Commercial Banking Corp., said: “For the coming months, GIR could still post new record highs amid continued growth in the country’s structural US dollar inflows especially OFW remittances, business process outsourcing (BPO) revenues, foreign investments especially foreign direct investments (FDIs), as well as some pick up in POGO revenues and tourism receipts.”



Other figures



    
	
  • The latest GIR level is equivalent to 10.8 months’ worth of imports of goods and payments of services and primary income. It also represents 7.8 time the Philippines’ short-term external debt based on original maturity and 5.4 times based on residual maturity.
    • 





                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      PHILIPPINE GROSS INTERNATIONAL RESERVES
                                                      PHILSTARDATA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Seminarian, rebel, banker
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Seminarian, rebel, banker


                              

                                                                  By Marianne Go |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Who would think that a failed seminarian and a political rebel could still succeed and become the chairman of one of the country’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Restarting tourism industry
                              


                              

                                                                  By Boo Chanco |
                                 November 12, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Most of the larger Southeast Asian countries have declared their plans for limited reopening in the fourth quarter, except the Philippines, Teneo, a New York-based consultancy reported two weeks ago.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines fails to qualify for US agency grant
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines fails to qualify for US agency grant


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 21 hours ago                              


                                                            
Grants are crucial for the numerous social development programs in the country. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 More economists raise Philippines 2021 growth targets
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
More economists raise Philippines 2021 growth targets


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
More economists are adjusting their growth forecasts for the Philippines this year mainly on account of the stronger-than-expected...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 JAZA joins board of Singapore-owned investment firm Temasek
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
JAZA joins board of Singapore-owned investment firm Temasek


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Tycoon Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala is set to join the board of Singapore-based investment company Temasek Holdings Ltd....

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 MerryMart provides substantial disclosure, gets suspension lifted
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
MerryMart provides substantial disclosure, gets suspension lifted


                              

                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
An earn-out can be a very effective way to help ensure a smooth transition of control, especially in situations where the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Megaworld Q3 profits up as general recovery hopes rise
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Megaworld Q3 profits up as general recovery hopes rise


                              

                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
MEG is a massive, diversified developer that will perform better as the economy recovers; it will probably have a great Q4...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Converge sets profit record as sign-ups accelerating
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Converge sets profit record as sign-ups accelerating


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
It’s easy to look at the 1.5 million customers and just sort of brush that off, since -- of course, CNVRG will have...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Car, truck sales dip 9.8% in October
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Car, truck sales dip 9.8% in October


                              

                                                                  By Louella Desiderio |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Sales of cars and trucks slid by 9.8 percent in October from a year ago, but the motor vehicle industry still expects to end...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 BSP to consider robust Q3 growth in reviewing targets
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
BSP to consider robust Q3 growth in reviewing targets


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas will take into consideration the stronger-than-expected economic expansion in the third quarter...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with