
































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Business
                        
JG Summit bleeds in Q3 as lockdowns, inflation bite
                        

                           
Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
November 12, 2021 | 12:26pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
jgs
This undated file photo shows JG Summit's logo flashed on the screen of the Philippine Stock Exchange building in Taguig City.
JG Summit / Released
                        

                        


MANILA, Philippines — A perfect storm of hard lockdowns and elevated inflation tarnished JG Summit Holdings Inc.’s balance sheet in the third quarter, derailing the company’s delicate recovery from the coronavirus onslaught



The Gokongwei-led conglomerate posted a net loss of P3.4 billion in the July-September period, a reversal from P844.1 million net income posted in the same period last year, according to a disclosure to the stock exchange on Friday.



In the first nine months, JG Summit incurred a net loss of P2.4 billion, a turnaround from P123.8 million net profits a year ago. But core net income, which excludes extraordinary financial events, stayed in the positive territory at P948 million, albeit down 21.5% year-on-year.



Lance Gokongwei, company president and CEO, said the last quarter “presented challenges to some of our subsidiaries”. The government had to impose fresh restrictions last August and September to curb a sudden COVID-19 flare-up fueled by the Delta variant, crippling economic activity anew. At the same time, inflation has been soaring above the government’s 2-4% target amid supply problems that hurt both businesses and consumers.



That devastating combo of slow growth and rising prices hit JG Summit hard. Consolidated revenues in the third quarter grew 9% year-on-year to P50.4 billion, slower compared to 24% rate in the second quarter. Topline in the first nine months, meanwhile, inched up 9% on an annual basis to P167.9 billion.



At this rate, Gokongwei said JG Summit’s financial health is forecast to return to pre-pandemic level only in 2023, with a more sustained recovery seen next year amid a pick-up in vaccination, which is key to preventing disruptive lockdowns in case of future flare-ups.



Still, Gokongwei is cautiously optimistic. “While the sentiment is getting better, our margins will be affected by inflationary pressures driven by higher oil and input prices as well as the devaluation of the peso,” he said.



Among JG Summit’s businesses, the struggle is most intense for Cebu Pacific. Financial results showed the loss-making budget carrier bled P22 billion in the past three quarters, as air travel demand has yet to make a comeback from its historic collapse at the onset of the pandemic. 



Universal Robina Corp, the conglomerate’s food unit, generated P85.8 billion in revenues in the first nine-months, up by measly 1% compared with a year ago due to “weaker consumer demand given the economic environment”.



Revenues from JG Summit’s property business, Robinsons Land Corp, soared 39% year-on-year to P30.1 billion in the first three quarters. This was carried by bigger contributions from its Chengdu real estate project, as well as higher revenues from its offices, logistics and warehousing facilities. However, topline figures from Robinsons Land’s mall and residential segment sagged. 



Lastly, JG Summit’s banking segment, Robinsons Bank Corp, reported a net income of P942 million in the January-September period, up 20% year-on-year on the back of 15% annual growth in loans. 



Moving forward, Gokongwei said “our plan is to manage these headwinds through better pricing and cost management measures.” He did not elaborate.



On Friday, shares in JG Summit gained 1.27% as of 12:12 p.m., outperforming the main index.




                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      CEBU PACIFIC AIR INC
                                                      JG SUMMIT HOLDINGS INC
                                                      PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE
                                                      ROBINSONS LAND CORP
                                                      UNIVERSAL ROBINA CORP.
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Restarting tourism industry
                              


                              

                                                                  By Boo Chanco |
                                 November 12, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Most of the larger Southeast Asian countries have declared their plans for limited reopening in the fourth quarter, except the Philippines, Teneo, a New York-based consultancy reported two weeks ago.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines fails to qualify for US agency grant
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines fails to qualify for US agency grant


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Grants are crucial for the numerous social development programs in the country. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Seminarian, rebel, banker
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Seminarian, rebel, banker


                              

                                                                  By Marianne Go |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Who would think that a failed seminarian and a political rebel could still succeed and become the chairman of one of the country’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 JAZA joins board of Singapore-owned investment firm Temasek
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
JAZA joins board of Singapore-owned investment firm Temasek


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
Tycoon Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala is set to join the board of Singapore-based investment company Temasek Holdings Ltd....

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Choking in plastics
                              


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 November 12, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Roxas Boulevard, that famed waterfront promenade in Metro Manila, is many things to many people a boulevard of dreams new, old, and broken dreams; for lovers, it’s a place to make promises of forever with the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 MerryMart provides substantial disclosure, gets suspension lifted
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
MerryMart provides substantial disclosure, gets suspension lifted


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
An earn-out can be a very effective way to help ensure a smooth transition of control, especially in situations where the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Megaworld Q3 profits up as general recovery hopes rise
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Megaworld Q3 profits up as general recovery hopes rise


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
MEG is a massive, diversified developer that will perform better as the economy recovers; it will probably have a great Q4...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Converge sets profit record as sign-ups accelerating
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Converge sets profit record as sign-ups accelerating


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
It’s easy to look at the 1.5 million customers and just sort of brush that off, since -- of course, CNVRG will have...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Bad loans drop to 5-month low
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Bad loans drop to 5-month low


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
The asset quality of Philippine banks improved in September, with the industry’s gross non-performing loan ratio dropping...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 More economists raise Philippines 2021 growth targets
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
More economists raise Philippines 2021 growth targets


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
More economists are adjusting their growth forecasts for the Philippines this year mainly on account of the stronger-than-expected...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with