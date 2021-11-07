
































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Business
                        
Philec to launch green transformers
                        

                           
Danessa Rivera - The Philippine Star
November 7, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Lopez-led First Philec Inc. has received strong interest for its green transformers to be launched within the quarter amid the strong push of power distributors to employ sustainable solutions to mitigate the effects of climate change, its top official said.



During the 23rd Conference of the Electricity Power Supply Industry (CEPSI), First Philec president and CEO Ariel Ong said the company is on track to launch green transformers before the end of the year.



“We are ready to launch it by fourth quarter and the first recipient would be Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) because they are very open to sustainability solutions, so we are going to give them a few samples to evaluate,” he said.



“Right now, (Meralco president and CEO) Atty. Ray Espinosa and his senior executives are very interested to know what we can provide them in terms of this sustainability solutions,” Ong said.



Apart from Meralco, other private distribution utilities (DUs) have also expressed their interest for First Philec’s green transformers.



“Private utilities all over the country are also very interested. The Aboitiz-owned Visayan Electric and Davao Light is also one of our own customers. They are already using 100 percent biodegradable fluid so with that we can convert their transformers to 100 percent recyclable not just the fluid,” Ong said.



“I think the private sector, private utilities are very much open to this because they look at the total cost of ownership not the sticker price of the equipment,” he said.



The green transformers are also being eyed for commercial launch in the international market, the company official said.



“We are actually in the final stages of our plans to enter the international market,” Ong said.



The green transformers are made from 100-percent recyclable and biodegradable materials which will help power distributors bring down system losses and reduce carbon footprint.



Transformers are equipment designed to help improve the safety and efficiency of power systems through their ability to adjust up and down voltage levels as needed by the power systems. Transformers are made mostly from metals, as well as non-metallic components, like insulating coolants.



First Philec changed all metallic parts of the new transformer model into recyclable materials while all the non-metallic components will be biodegradable or recyclable.



The Lopez firm will use a magnetic material known as amorphous core which would allow the green transformer to perform at a higher efficiency level and lower loss design than regular electrical steel.



First Philec, a subsidiary of First Philippine Holdings Corp., was formed five decades ago as a pioneering transformer maker in Southeast Asia. It has so far installed 250,000 transformers all over the country. It has two plants inside sister company First Philippine Industrial Estate, a special economic zone in Santo Tomas and Tanauan in Batangas.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      PHILEC
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              Why are oil prices so high right now?
                           


                                                      

                           
                           

                              
                              
Why are oil prices so high right now?


                              
                              

                              

                                 
1 day ago

                              

                              

                                 
Business

                              


                              

                                 

                                    fb

                                    tw
                                 

                              

                           

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 By God&rsquo;s grace
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
By God’s grace


                              

                                                                  By Marianne Go |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
June Cheryl “Chaye”  Cabal-Revilla, a 21-year veteran of PLDT, assumed the role of executive vice president and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ridgewood Premier Hotel appoints 2 key executives
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ridgewood Premier Hotel appoints 2 key executives


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The soon-to-rise Ridgewood Premier Hotel, the flagship project of upstart property developer Novel Residential Concepts Inc.,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Handling criticism
                              


                              

                                                                  By Francis J. Kong |
                                 November 6, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
An established painter is exhibiting his work and a young wannabe critic is attending. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 COVID-19 is forever?
                              


                              

                                                                  By Boo Chanco |
                                 November 5, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
An opinion piece in the New York Times the other week declared that SARS-CoV-2 could be with us forever.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Bank loans to MSMEs rise to nearly P200 billion
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Bank loans to MSMEs rise to nearly P200 billion


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Loans extended by banks to micro, small, and medium enterprises used as compliance with the central bank’s reserve requirement...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 E-sabong firm taps PayMaya
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
E-sabong firm taps PayMaya


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Visayas-based electronic cockfight gambling or e-sabong platform Sabong International PH (SI) has partnered with PayMaya to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 8990 profit soars 63% in 9 months
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
8990 profit soars 63% in 9 months


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
8990 Holdings notched a hefty 63.3 percent profit growth in three quarters this year, keeping it on track to eclipse its pre-pandemic...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Security Bank &lsquo;highly commended&rsquo; for loan product at banking awards
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Security Bank ‘highly commended’ for loan product at banking awards


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Security Bank Corp. was awarded by UK-based finance journal Retail Banker International as a Trailblazer in Product Innovation...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Clark airport ground lighting 81% complete
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Clark airport ground lighting 81% complete


                              

                                                                  By Louella Desiderio |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Clark International Airport’s ground lighting system project is now over 80 percent complete and is expected to be finished...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with