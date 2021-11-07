Amaia tops off 2nd Cebu tower

MANILA, Philippines — Amaia Land, the affordable housing arm of real estate giant Ayala Land, recently topped off the second tower of Amaia Steps Mandaue, its first mid-rise condominium in Mandaue City, Cebu.

The nine-story South Tower 2, which will soon offer 288 ready-for-occupancy units that range in size from 24.01 to 48.08 square meters, is situated in Plaridel Street corner UN Avenue, Barangay Alang-Alang, a 20-minute drive to lifestyle hubs, industrial estates and vital landmarks such as the Mactan-Cebu International Airport, Pacific Mall and the University of Cebu.

All units each have well-designed and efficient living and dining areas, kitchen, and spacious toilet and bath. With their flexible and functional floor layouts, Tower 2’s units may be converted into one-bedroom or two-bedroom residences for young married couples and starting families who will appreciate the airy, well-ventilated living spaces, some of which have balconies that look out on Mandaue’s cityscape.

For the convenience of its homeowners, Amaia Steps Mandaue will have its own retail development. As Amaia Steps fosters a holistic lifestyle in its community, it will feature leisure facilities like swimming pools for adults and kids, a children’s play area, a landscaped garden and a multi-purpose hall.