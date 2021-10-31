Motolite expands teamup with Grab

MANILA, Philippines — Motolite has expanded its partnership with Grab to allow motorcycle delivery riders enjoy discounts on their battery purchases.

Under the new agreement signed by Grab and Motolite, Grab drivers, or those who use four-wheel vehicles, will continue to get a 20 percent discount when they replace their battery. Grab delivery riders, on the other hand, will be given a 10 percent discount.

Other Grab employees based in Metro Manila and San Fernando, Pampanga can also avail of the discount. They must show their company ID or driver phone Grab app when they make their purchases.

Aside from the discount, they will enjoy further reduction in the prices of Motolite batteries if they would trade in their old batteries.

To avail of the discount, Grab drivers and riders only need to call Motolite’s ExpressHatid hotlines: (02) 8370- 6686 Metro Manila, 1-800-10-370-6686 Provincial Toll Free, (0918) 843 6686 and (0917) 891 6686.

They can also download the Motolite Res-Q app on their smartphones and use it in ordering batteries. The Res-Q app can be downloaded via the iOS App Store, Google Play Store and Huawei App Gallery.

Aside from free delivery of Motolite batteries, the Res-Q app also offers emergency assistance for cases such as overheating, flat tires, and emergency refuel free to Motolite users.