
































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Business
                        
DM Wenceslao’s building leasing space jumps 76%
                        

                           
Iris Gonzales - The Philippine Star
October 31, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
MANILA, Philippines — D.M. Wenceslao & Associates Inc. (DMWAI) said its building leasing space jumped 76 percent to 160,000 square meters following the completion of its largest office development, 8912 Asean Ave.



8912 Asean Ave., situated along Asean Avenue, is a 15-story tower with a gross leasable area of 69,000 sqm.



Among its key features are 100 percent back-up power, Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) air-conditioning, high allowances, and redundancies of utilities per square meter, double-glazed curtain wall, and space planning flexibility, which are expected to attract a wide-array of tenants including traditional corporate office and BPO tenants, among others.



“8912 Asean Ave. forms part of the expansion plan we laid out during our IPO. We remain committed to enhancing shareholder value through delivery of value-adding developments, which drive towards the execution of our masterplan for Aseana City,” said DMWAI chief executive officer Delfin Angelo ‘Buds’ Wenceslao,



He said the completion of the tower, which is the company’s largest office development to date, is another milestone and is a testament to the DMWAI’s execution capacity.



“We are excited to reach this stage where we now extract value from our recurring income developments,” he said.



In addition to 8912 Asean Ave., the company still has two commercial buildings scheduled for completion, which will add another 72,000 sqm GLA to DMWAI’s building leasing space.



DMWAI is a property developer with expertise in land reclamation, construction, and real estate development. It is the master developer and primary owner of Aseana City, a development project with a total land area of 107.5 hectares located along the coastal waters of Manila Bay.



Since 1965, DMWAI has reclaimed more than 2.4 million square meters of land, leased or developed 250,000 square meters of land and buildings, and completed over 140 construction and infrastructure projects including large, complex government developments throughout the Philippines.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      D.M. WENCESLAO & ASSOCIATES INC.
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Malampaya: The plot thickens
                              


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 October 29, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The plot thickens, indeed, and more characters have joined this continuing story about the controversial sale of the Malampaya stake to Davao’s prominent son and Duterte pal Dennis Uy.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Asynchronous, synchronous and sync
                              


                              

                                                                  By Francis J. Kong |
                                 October 30, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Waiting for my turn to speak, I tuned in on a webinar wherein the speaker before me addressed the questions sent in by the participants. The participant unmuted her microphone and asked a question.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Chinese telco loses US license
                              


                              

                                                                  By Mary Ann LL. Reyes |
                                 October 30, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Just last Oct. 26, the US Federal Communications Commission  adopted an order ending China Telecom Corp.’s ability to provide domestic interstate and international telecommunications services within the United...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Stocks sink deeper in red
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Stocks sink deeper in red


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The Philippine stock market tumbled deeper into negative territory yesterday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Living with COVID
                              


                              

                                                                  By Boo Chanco |
                                 October 29, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Countries can’t be on lockdowns and restricted travel forever. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 T-bill, bond rates likely to increase anew
                              


                              

                                                                  By Elijah Felice Rosales |
                                 October 31, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Treasury bills rates may move sideways next week similar to how short-term securities behaved in the previous weeks, traders said.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 CIMB, Lalamove partner to push financial inclusion
                              


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 October 31, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
All-digital CIMB Bank Philippines has partnered with on-demand logistics provider Lalamove Philippines to boost the financial inclusion efforts of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Environment, social risk management framework for banks issued by BSP
                              


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 October 31, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Banks and other financial institutions must integrate environmental and social risks in their enterprise-wide risk management frameworks, according to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 More government housing projects rising in Mindanao
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
More government housing projects rising in Mindanao


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 56 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The government is providing more housing projects in Mindanao to ensure that Filipinos in the island get access to decent...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Globe going beyond telco, warns vs SIM swap scam
                              


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 October 31, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Globe Telecom Inc. said it intends to keep its lead in the mobile market even as it pursues its pivot to become a digital solutions platform.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with