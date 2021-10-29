
































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Business
                        
Gov't debts hit record P11.9-T in September, beating Duterte's expectations
                        

                           
Ian Nicolas Cigaral - Philstar.com
October 29, 2021 | 5:07pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Gov't debts hit record P11.9-T in September, beating Duterte's expectations
The state’s outstanding liabilities stood at P11.61 trillion in July, up 4% on a month-on-month basis, the Bureau of Treasury said on Tuesday. Since the beginning of the year, the debt load has gotten heavier by P1.82 trillion.
STAR /  File
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The government’s outstanding liabilities in September already surpassed the Duterte administration’s forecast for the entire year, continuing a pandemic-led ascent to levels that may alarm some watchers.



The state’s debt burden amounted to P11.92 trillion as of end-September, 2.4% heavier than the preceding month’s level, the Bureau of the Treasury reported Friday. Since the beginning of the year, liabilities have accumulated by P2.1 trillion.



At this rate, obligations have already risen to levels beyond government expectations. The Duterte administration had projected debts to hit P11.73 trillion by the end of the year and the September figure already exceeded this. In the first half, the debt load accounted for 60.4% of gross domestic product, breaching the 60-percent ceiling recommended by global debt watchers.



Broken down, local obligations, which accounted for 70.4% of the total debt stock, amounted to P8.39 trillion as of September, up 2% month-on-month due to proceeds from the Treasury’s sale of government securities like T-bonds and T-bills. In the first nine months, the state added P1.69 trillion to its domestic borrowings.



External liabilities, meanwhile, went up 3.1% month-on-month to P3.53 trillion in September. During that period, the government secured P43.99 billion more loans from creditors offshore, while a weak peso bloated the value of its foreign debts. Data showed external debts grew by P428.98 billion year-to-date.



To be fair, the additional debts were necessary to bridge a yawning budget deficit that is forecast to hit 9.3% of gross domestic product this year. As the economy remains in bad shape, the government has to borrow more because it’s not collecting enough revenues to meet the country’s growing pandemic needs.



“It is worrisome, but it is a necessary evil given the economically debilitating onslaught of the pandemic,” Cid Terosa, senior economist at University of Asia & the Pacific School of Economics, said.



And obligations are expected to sustain their rise until next year. Economic managers see outstanding liabilities jumping to P13.41 trillion by the end of 2022, when President Rodrigo Duterte’s successor would have already taken over.



For Ruben Carlo Asuncion, chief economist at Union Bank of the Philippines, the uptick in liabilities risks diverting state funds to debt and interest payments instead of going to government programs that would boost economic activity. This, in turn, may pose a big fiscal challenge to the next administration.



“At this point, debt sustainability indicators we monitor show that interest payment pressure has risen, particularly in ratios of interest payments to disbursements and revenues,” Asuncion said.



“Together with government’s rising dependence on debt over revenues, the risk of interest payment pressures may narrow the fiscal space (or fiscal contribution to growth) over time,” he added.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
                                                      PHILIPPINE DEBT
                                                      PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Living with COVID
                              


                              

                                                                  By Boo Chanco |
                                 October 29, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Countries can’t be on lockdowns and restricted travel forever. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Malampaya: The plot thickens
                              


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 October 29, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The plot thickens, indeed, and more characters have joined this continuing story about the controversial sale of the Malampaya stake to Davao’s prominent son and Duterte pal Dennis Uy.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Executive profile: Life lessons from TG
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Executive profile: Life lessons from TG


                              

                                                                  By Marianne Go |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
Jose Teodoro K. Limcaoco or TG, as he prefers to be called, is well-known in the banking industry having had various experience...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 MPTC gearing up for completion of major projects
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
MPTC gearing up for completion of major projects


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
Tollway firm-turned mobility company Metro Pacific Tollways Corp.said its domestic project pipeline is running dry with most...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Biz group, transport experts urge gov't to reconsider EDSA BRT project
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Biz group, transport experts urge gov't to reconsider EDSA BRT project


                              

                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
The government must prioritize the EDSA Bus Rapid Transit project, a business group and transport experts said.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Inflation a 'key risk' to Filipino consumers this year &mdash; Fitch
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Inflation a 'key risk' to Filipino consumers this year — Fitch


                              

                                                                  By Ian Nicolas Cigaral |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Inflation will likely remain a problem in the Philippines over the remaining months of the year.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 AllDay Marts to refund unallocated IPO subscriptions
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
AllDay Marts to refund unallocated IPO subscriptions


                              

                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
The refunds will be processed through PNB Capital, ALLDY’s underwriter, starting on November 2.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Transpacific signs service deal with operator for Starlink Pampanga station
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Transpacific signs service deal with operator for Starlink Pampanga station


                              

                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
It’s also not clear whether TBGI has signed agreements with SpaceX’s Starlink.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Belle Corporation Q3 profit down 361%
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Belle Corporation Q3 profit down 361%


                              

                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
No amount of increased activity in the Tagaytay Highlands complex could offset the lost revenue of an empty City of Dreams...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 China slowdown to impact Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
China slowdown to impact Philippines


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippine economy would be among those to be hurt most by the slowdown in China, the country’s largest trading...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with