
































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Business
                        
AllHome posts higher furniture sales
                        

                           
Iris Gonzales - The Philippine Star
October 29, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Villar-owned AllHome, a one-stop full-line home center operating 55 stores nationwide,  saw a spike in furniture sales, a trend  seen across the home improvement industry.



Citing data from Euromonitor International, which is projecting a nine-percent CAGR (compounded annual growth rate)  for furniture and homeware, AllHome said  home-bound Filipinos are paying closer attention to adjusting their spaces under the new normal and work-from-home setups.



“More than providing them comprehensive convenience in a single store, we want to open up their minds to all of the possibilities available to them when they furnish their homes,” said AllHome vice chairman Camille Villar.



AllHome carries  over 250,000 SKUS (stock keeping units)  across the chain, with more than half comprising the soft categories.  It also carries 42 in-house brands.



Villar said AllHome seeks  to provide high-quality options across a wider price range. Some of these brands are Urban Reluxur, Bed & Beyond, Pixie Dreams,Grab & Go and Kreativ to name a few.



For furniture alone, AllHome carries over 20,000 SKUs with 33 percent comprising in house brands, ranging from classic, traditional, modern and even Scandinavian furniture designs.



Villar said  AllHome has its own best-in-class online commerce platform – www.allhome.com.ph – a Progressive Web Application, allowing it to provide the same experience on any device.



Aside from its own e-commerce infrastructure, AllHome’s furniture offerings are also present on major third party platforms such as Lazada and Shopee.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      ALL HOME
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 To boost spending, NEDA wants stimulus matched with more reopening
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
To boost spending, NEDA wants stimulus matched with more reopening


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
“If you give stimulus, there should be way for people to spend it."

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Globe has 1,080 new cell sites in 9 months, up from last year
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Globe has 1,080 new cell sites in 9 months, up from last year


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Globe was able to construct 1,080 new cell towers by the end of September, higher by 82% year-on-year.  

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 4 Philippine companies among World&rsquo;s top 10 women-led firms
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
4 Philippine companies among World’s top 10 women-led firms


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Four Philippine companies made it to the top 10 companies in the world led by women CEOs and with the highest percentage of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOLE to align policy on workers' vaccination with existing laws
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOLE to align policy on workers' vaccination with existing laws


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
DOLE would have to align its policy pronouncements on requiring vaccination of workers with existing laws amid oppositio...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Asian markets fall as inflation, recovery outlook return to focus
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Asian markets fall as inflation, recovery outlook return to focus


                              

                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Ongoing worries about China's vast property sector and the future of giant developer Evergrande were also in view ahead of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 China slowdown to impact Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
China slowdown to impact Philippines


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Philippine economy would be among those to be hurt most by the slowdown in China, the country’s largest trading...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 GDP gains P32 billion weekly at lowest alert level
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
GDP gains P32 billion weekly at lowest alert level


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Philippine economy can gain around P32 billion per week once the pandemic alert in Metro Manila and the rest of the country...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Philippines on way to hurdling most challenging pandemic phase&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Philippines on way to hurdling most challenging pandemic phase’


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines appears on its way to hurdling the most challenging part of the pandemic this year, with cases on the decline...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Index falls to lowest  in 2 weeks
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Index falls to lowest  in 2 weeks


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Share prices plunged anew yesterday, with the main index at its lowest level in two weeks, as the market took its cue from...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 MPTC gearing up for completion of major projects
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
MPTC gearing up for completion of major projects


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Tollway firm-turned mobility company Metro Pacific Tollways Corp.said its domestic project pipeline is running dry with most...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with