AllHome posts higher furniture sales

MANILA, Philippines — Villar-owned AllHome, a one-stop full-line home center operating 55 stores nationwide, saw a spike in furniture sales, a trend seen across the home improvement industry.

Citing data from Euromonitor International, which is projecting a nine-percent CAGR (compounded annual growth rate) for furniture and homeware, AllHome said home-bound Filipinos are paying closer attention to adjusting their spaces under the new normal and work-from-home setups.

“More than providing them comprehensive convenience in a single store, we want to open up their minds to all of the possibilities available to them when they furnish their homes,” said AllHome vice chairman Camille Villar.

AllHome carries over 250,000 SKUS (stock keeping units) across the chain, with more than half comprising the soft categories. It also carries 42 in-house brands.

Villar said AllHome seeks to provide high-quality options across a wider price range. Some of these brands are Urban Reluxur, Bed & Beyond, Pixie Dreams,Grab & Go and Kreativ to name a few.

For furniture alone, AllHome carries over 20,000 SKUs with 33 percent comprising in house brands, ranging from classic, traditional, modern and even Scandinavian furniture designs.

Villar said AllHome has its own best-in-class online commerce platform – www.allhome.com.ph – a Progressive Web Application, allowing it to provide the same experience on any device.

Aside from its own e-commerce infrastructure, AllHome’s furniture offerings are also present on major third party platforms such as Lazada and Shopee.