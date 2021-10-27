
































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Business
                        
WorldRemit sees marked shift to digital
                        

                           
Lawrence Agcaoili - The Philippine Star
October 27, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Leading remittance firm WorldRemit sees higher adoption of digital remittances by overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) as cross-border cash flows have adversely been affected by the pandemic.



Earl Melivo, country director for Philippines at WorldRemit, said recipients are continuing their shift toward digital receiving methods, particularly, remittances toward bank accounts and mobile wallet services



“Remittances are an important component of the Philippine economy. It has quickly become a digital affair for many (and a still increasing number of) overseas Filipinos sending money back home –both for those seeking a faster solution to getting money to loved ones, and as a first-time user forced to make the shift because of COVID-19, who have since realized the value of making transactions digitally,” Melivo said.



He said the upward trend of digital adoption would be sustained in both domestic and cross-border transactions.



“Sending money online simply saves them time, giving them more control and transparency over the transaction, and making each transaction much more convenient for both the sender and the receiver,” he said.



WorldRemit cited the emergence of digital banks approved by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).



“As more and more Filipinos adapt to the use of mobile wallets, the drive of local banks to higher depositor base and the granting of multiple digital banking licenses in the Philippines, we’re already seeing increased and sustained volumes towards these channels compared to the usual cash payouts,” Melivo said.



The BSP has granted digital banking licenses to Overseas Filipino (OF) Bank, Tonik Digital Bank, UNObank, Union Digital Bank, GOtyme and Maya Bank.



Nine other applicants who managed to beat the Aug. 31 filing deadline failed to qualify for the seventh and last digital banking license slot due to incomplete requirements.



With the continued globalization of the economy and the rise of e-commerce, cross-border digital payments are becoming even more relevant to everyday consumers.



Providers such as WorldRemit allow anyone to send money quickly and securely overseas from their devices without having to line up at a physical remittance center, and 95 percent of recipients often receive the full amount in a matter of minutes.



“WorldRemit offers reliability and accessibility to senders and receivers in more than 130 countries at competitive exchange rates. Our customers can also be sure that their money and personal information remains secure with our strict verification processes and digital security protocols,” Melivo said.



The 2020 McKinsey Global Payments Report noted that cross-border payments, or financial transactions between people or businesses from different countries, accounted for $2 trillion in payments revenue in 2019 alone.



The BSP now expects OFW remittances increasing by six instead of four percent this year amid the continued reopening of the global economy from strict COVID-19 lockdowns.



Personal remittances increased by 5.1 percent to $22.67 billion from January to August, while cash remittances coursed through banks grew by 5.7 percent to $20.38 billion.



As part of its committed to transform the country into a cash-lite from a cash-heavy economy, the BSP aims to shift 50 percent of total retail transactions to digital channels and increase the number of Filipino adults with bank accounts to 70 percent by 2023 under its Digital Payments Transformation Roadmap.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      WORLDREMIT
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines studying ways to track, and tax, online sales
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines studying ways to track, and tax, online sales


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
The national government is looking for ways to cash in on the online selling craze.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Debt payments bring Philippines' dollar position back to deficit in September
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Debt payments bring Philippines' dollar position back to deficit in September


                              

                                                                  By Ian Nicolas Cigaral |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines’ dollar position is back to a deficit in September.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Most Asian markets rise after Wall St record, earnings in focus
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Most Asian markets rise after Wall St record, earnings in focus


                              

                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Asian markets mostly rose on Tuesday following fresh records on Wall Street, with healthy corporate earnings overshadowing...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Philippines to lead ASEAN growth in 2022&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Philippines to lead ASEAN growth in 2022’


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Economic recovery for Southeast Asia is expected to be more pronounced next year, as the region learns to live with COVID,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 As US debt limit looms again, calls intensify for reform
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
As US debt limit looms again, calls intensify for reform


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
The US government is once again nearing the limit on how much debt it can take on.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Prices of building materials spike as NCR lockdowns ease
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Prices of building materials spike as NCR lockdowns ease


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Retail and wholesale prices of building materials in Metro Manila surged in September as business activities resumed with...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Insurance premiums rise 37% to P187 billion
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Insurance premiums rise 37% to P187 billion


                              

                                                                  By Elijah Felice Rosales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Insurance premiums grew more than 37 percent to P187 billion in the second quarter as the economic reopening heightened demand...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Guidelines to streamline permits for fiber, cables in telco released
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Guidelines to streamline permits for fiber, cables in telco released


                              

                                                                  By Louella Desiderio |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Anti-Red Tape Authority, Department of Information and Communications Technology, along with other key agencies have signed...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PSEi advances on late buying in blue chips
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PSEi advances on late buying in blue chips


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Shares rebounded yesterday, tracking a rally on Wall Street, as investors picked up stocks of oversold blue chips.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 4 Philippine companies among World&rsquo;s top 10 women-led firms
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
4 Philippine companies among World’s top 10 women-led firms


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Four Philippine companies made it to the top 10 companies in the world led by women CEOs and with the highest percentage of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with