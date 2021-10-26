
































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Business
                        
Debt payments bring Philippines' dollar position back to deficit in September
                        

                           
Ian Nicolas Cigaral - Philstar.com
October 26, 2021 | 12:07pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
dollars
The BOP is a summary of the economic transactions of a country with the rest of the world for a specific period. A surplus arises when more funds entered the country against those that left while a deficit is incurred when outflows exceed inflows. 
Pixabay, file
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Payments made by the national government to settle its maturing foreign debts brought the Philippines’ dollar position back to a deficit in September, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas reported Tuesday.



What’s new



The country’s balance of payments (BOP) position posted a deficit of $412 million in September, reversing surpluses recorded both in the previous month and a year ago.



This, in turn, widened the nine-month BOP deficit to $665 million, a turnaround from $6.88 billion surplus registered in the same period last year.



Why this matters



The BOP is the summary of economic transactions of a country with the rest of the world during a specific period. A surplus occurs when more foreign funds enter the country against those that left while a deficit arises when the reverse happens.



The return to a BOP deficit in September comes at a time domestic demand is healing from a pandemic-induced crash and is starting to drive dollar outflows again. The BSP forecast the Philippines to cap the year with a $4.1-billion BOP surplus that, if realized, would be narrower than $16.0 billion surfeit recorded in 2020.



What the BSP says



In a statement, the central bank attributed the BOP gap in September to the government’s payments of its old foreign loans.



Meanwhile, the BSP said a ballooning trade deficit as imports begin to rise again widened the year-to-date BOP gap. At the same time, the central bank explained that the government borrowed less from external creditors this year compared to last year, translating to fewer dollar inflows.



Other figures



    
	
  • The September deficit slashed the Philippines’ final gross international reserves (GIR) to $106.6 billion from $107.96 billion as of end-August. Nevertheless, the latest GIR level is enough to cover 10.7 months’ worth of imports.
    • 



                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BALANCE OF PAYMENTS
                                                      BANGKO SENTRAL NG PILIPINAS
                                                      BSP
                                                      NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
                                                      PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Desperate for tourists
                              


                              

                                                                  By Rey Gamboa |
                                 October 26, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
A number of Southeast Asian countries are diligently working out protocols for inbound tourist travel to resume despite still relatively high new COVID-19 rate infections.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Philippines to lead ASEAN growth in 2022&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Philippines to lead ASEAN growth in 2022’


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Economic recovery for Southeast Asia is expected to be more pronounced next year, as the region learns to live with COVID,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Vaccine push before 2022
                              


                              

                                                                  By Tony F. Katigbak |
                                 October 26, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
COVID-19 continues to ravage the country and neighboring countries too.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Globe plans to issue dollar bonds
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Globe plans to issue dollar bonds


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Globe Telecom Inc. is planning to offer dollar-denominated bonds to raise funds for capital expenditures and refinance d...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Legislators eye easier tax compliance to bolster collection efforts
                              


                              

                                                                  By Victor Lorenzo T. Francisco |
                                 October 26, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
House Bill 8942 or the “Ease of Paying Taxes Act” was approved by the House of Representatives on its third reading last Sept. 15.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 As US debt limit looms again, calls intensify for reform
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
As US debt limit looms again, calls intensify for reform


                              

                                 A few seconds ago                              


                                                            
The US government is once again nearing the limit on how much debt it can take on.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Facebook Papers' hit as platform reports billions in profit
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Facebook Papers' hit as platform reports billions in profit


                              

                                                                  By Glenn Chapman |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Facebook announced over $9 billion in quarterly profits, hours after a US news collective published a deluge of withering...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines loses P2.2 trillion to COVID-19
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines loses P2.2 trillion to COVID-19


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
The pandemic wiped out $43 billion (P2.2 trillion) in Philippine economic output last year, with the impact of the health...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Nine-month budget deficit exceeds P1 trillion
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Nine-month budget deficit exceeds P1 trillion


                              

                                                                  By Elijah Felice Rosales |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines incurred a budget shortfall of P180.91 billion in September, bringing the total budget gap from January to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Meralco core profit rises 15%, prepares shift to clean energy
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Meralco core profit rises 15%, prepares shift to clean energy


                              

                                                                  By Danessa Rivera |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Manila Electric Co. expects to exceed the core net income it registered last year following “encouraging” results...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with