
































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Business
                        
Philippines' mobile internet speed improves in September — Ookla
                        

                           
Ian Nicolas Cigaral - Philstar.com
October 19, 2021 | 10:57am

                           

                        

                                                                        
phone
Results of Ookla’s latest Internet Performance Report released Tuesday showed average mobile download speed in the Philippines stood at 35.03 Mbps in September, faster than 33.77 Mbps recorded in August.
Pixabay
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Mobile internet speed in the Philippines improved in September compared to the previous month, but fixed broadband performance weakened, according to a new report from network intelligence provider Ookla.



Results of Ookla’s latest Internet Performance Report released Tuesday showed average mobile download speed in the Philippines stood at 35.03 Mbps in September, faster than 33.77 Mbps recorded in August.



Compared with the same month last year, mobile download speed improved by 107.4%. However, it still fell below the global average of 63.15 Mbps as of September.



The Philippines, in turn, ranked 72nd out of 138 countries tracked by Ookla in terms of mobile download speed in September, up one notch from the preceding month.



Meanwhile, mobile internet upload speed averaged 8.54 Mbps in September, slower than 8.63 Mbps registered in the previous month. Year-on-year, mobile upload speed got better by 53.3%, but still lower than the global average of 13.37 Mbps.



Ookla also reported that average latency, or the time it takes for information to be transmitted from the source to its intended destination, was at 32 ms in September for mobile networks, higher than 30 ms in August. A lower latency score is better.



Fixed broadband slows down



On the other hand, the Philippines’ fixed broadband download speed averaged 71.85 Mbps in September, down from 72.56 Mbps registered in August. This dragged down the Philippines’ monthly ranking by one notch to 64th spot out of 181 countries covered by Ookla’s report.



Despite the month-on-month drop, data showed average broadband download speed got faster by 175.5% year-on-year. But the September figure was still below the global average of 113.25 Mbps.



In terms of upload speed, it averaged 70.32 Mbps for fixed broadband in September, slower than 72.16 Mbps in the previous month but exceeding the global average of 62.45 Mbps. On an annual basis, upload speed for home and office internet was 169.7% faster.



Latency, meanwhile, was unchanged at 19 ms month-on-month.



The country's sloppy telco connection has always been a problem. Apart from naming a new service provider, the government, through a relatively new ICT department, has adopted a common tower policy, a program meant to increase the number of cellular sites in the archipelago to catch up with rising demand for network services.



In the same report, Ookla said Smart Communications Inc., the wireless unit of telco giant PLDT Inc., was the fastest mobile operator in the Philippines in the third quarter with a speed score of of 59.71 on modern chipset.



Globe ranked second with a score of 28.38, followed by third telco player Dito which scored 25.34.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      DITO TELECOMMUNITY CORP.
                                                      GLOBE TELECOM INC.
                                                      OOKLA
                                                      PLDT INC.
                                                      SMART COMMUNICATIONS INC
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Landbank chips in P10.42 billion for COVID-19 use
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Landbank chips in P10.42 billion for COVID-19 use


                              

                                                                  By Elijah Felice Rosales |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
State-run Land Bank of the Philippines has issued $205.27 million (around P10.42 billion) in Retail Dollar Bonds to bolster...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Synergy Grid FOO strong
                              


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 October 19, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Demand for the upcoming follow-on offering of Synergy Grid & Development Philippines Inc., the listed holding company of Henry Sy Jr. and Robert Coyiuto Jr., is strong especially after the price cut, according to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Small farmers are vanishing
                              


                              

                                                                  By Rey Gamboa |
                                 October 19, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Among the many ancient laws that need a comprehensive review and, in all likelihood, subsequent revisions would be the Magna Carta of Small Farmers (MCSP), which will pass its 30th year of existence in June next...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Basic Energy eyes up to 60% of Filoil Energy
                              


                              

                                                                  By Danessa Rivera |
                                 October 19, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Listed Basic Energy Corp. is eyeing an equity investment of up to 60 percent in independent oil firm Filoil Energy Co. Inc.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 ACEN pilots battery energy storage system
                              


                              

                                                                  By Danessa Rivera |
                                 October 19, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
AC Energy Corp. is piloting a battery energy storage system with its partner in Vietnam to boost the efficiency and reliability of renewable energy in the country.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Premiere Horizon, LDA sign P71-M subscription agreement
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Premiere Horizon, LDA sign P71-M subscription agreement


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
I love that PHA made lemonade from its own lemons.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Basic Energy board approves 60% acquisition of Filoil
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Basic Energy board approves 60% acquisition of Filoil


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
This is a company that will have its future closely tied to our economic growth.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 If I subscribe to an IPO through PSE EASy, do I get allocated all the shares that I apply for?
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
If I subscribe to an IPO through PSE EASy, do I get allocated all the shares that I apply for?


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Yes, but maybe not if the IPO is oversubscribed.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 IMF sees shallow Philippine recovery in H2
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
IMF sees shallow Philippine recovery in H2


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
The International Monetary Fund expects a shallower recovery for the Philippines in the second half due to the resurgence...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Electronics seen to sustain export growth
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Electronics seen to sustain export growth


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
The electronics sector, the country’s top exporter, is expected to sustain its growth momentum until next year even...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with