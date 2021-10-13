Debt payment reduced Philippines' dollar reserves in September

Foreign reserves are assets held mostly as investments in foreign-issued securities, gold as well as foreign currencies like dollar and euro. Being the lender of last resort, the BSP manages reserves as a stand-by fund to help the economy stay afloat in times of external shocks.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines’ dollar reserves inched down in September after the government paid some of its maturing foreign debts.

What’s new

Gross international reserves amounted to $107.16 billion in September, 0.74% lower month-on-month, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas reported on Wednesday.

Why this matters

Foreign reserves consist mostly of investments in gold and foreign currencies that could shield the economy during external shocks. As a lender of last resort, the central bank manages these buffers.

The BSP projects this year's reserves to hit a record-high $114 billion — equivalent to 11.1 months of import cover — compared to 2020’s level of $110.1 billion.

What the BSP says

In a statement, the central bank attributed the decline to "the debt service payment of the National Government’s (NG) foreign currency debt obligations and downward adjustment in the value of the BSP’s gold holdings due to the decrease in the price of gold in the international market."

