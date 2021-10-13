
































































 




   

   









Debt payment reduced Philippines' dollar reserves in September
                        

                           
Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
October 13, 2021 | 5:24pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Foreign reserves are assets held mostly as investments in foreign-issued securities, gold as well as foreign currencies like dollar and euro. Being the lender of last resort, the BSP manages reserves as a stand-by fund to help the economy stay afloat in times of external shocks.
STAR / File
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines’ dollar reserves inched down in September after the government paid some of its maturing foreign debts.



What’s new



Gross international reserves amounted to $107.16 billion in September, 0.74% lower month-on-month, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas reported on Wednesday.



Why this matters



Foreign reserves consist mostly of investments in gold and foreign currencies that could shield the economy during external shocks. As a lender of last resort, the central bank manages these buffers.



The BSP projects this year's reserves to hit a record-high $114 billion — equivalent to 11.1 months of import cover — compared to 2020’s level of $110.1 billion.



What the BSP says



In a statement, the central bank attributed the decline to "the debt service payment of the National Government’s (NG) foreign currency debt obligations and downward adjustment in the value of the BSP’s gold holdings due to the decrease in the price of gold in the international market."



Other figures



    
	
  • The GIR level in July can cover 10.8 months’ worth of imports of goods and payments of services.
    • 
	
  • The buffer funds also represents 7.6 times the country’s short-term external debt based on original maturity and 5.2 times based on residual maturity.
                                                      PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
                                                      PHILIPPINE GROSS INTERNATIONAL RESERVES
                                                      PHILSTARDATA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
