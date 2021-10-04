




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Business
                        
Malaysian rail firms eye projects in Philippines
                        

                           
Louella Desiderio - The Philippine Star
October 4, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Twelve Malaysian rail companies are interested in teaming up with local and foreign firms for projects in the Philippines, according to Malaysia’s trade promotion agency.



In a statement, the Malaysia External Trade Development Corp. (MATRADE) said Malaysian rail companies are looking to collaborate with Philippine and other foreign companies for various urban transportation infrastructure projects in the country.



To provide a venue for the Malaysian rail firms to engage with companies in the Philippines, MATRADE Manila Trade commissioner Siti Azlina said a webinar would be conducted with the support of the Ministry of Transport Malaysia, along with Malaysia Rail Industry Corp., and National Rail Centre of Excellence on Oct. 20, to be followed by a business matching event on Oct. 21.



“The program is designed to provide a platform for Malaysia to showcase its current rail development and technical expertise in rail system engineering,” she said.



The 12 Malaysian companies to be featured in the event include a technical education institution with diverse engineering expertise such as signaling, telecommunication, rail electrification, track works, rolling stock engineering, overhaul, refurbishment, maintenance, as well as simulation.



She also said participating Malaysian firms have high competencies in the areas of automated collection fares, communications and track works.



“Our companies have developed necessary engineering excellence, meeting the international standards and recognition. The Greater Kuala Lumpur Integrated Rail System Project, that is the backbone of seamless connectivity in the Klang Valley region, is an important testament of capabilities of our very own local players,” she said.



Apart from projects in Malaysia, she said the firms have also penetrated overseas markets such as Vietnam for communication systems, Indonesia for track work projects, as well as other Southeast Asian countries for electrification systems.



Through their involvement in various projects, she said the Malaysian firms have expanded their engineering proficiency, as well as raised their profile to serve as engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning partners to global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).



To connect with the Malaysian companies and join the webinar, interested companies can contact MATRADE Manila at manila@matrade.gov.my or register at https://bit.ly/MalaysiaPhilsRailWebinar.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      MATRADE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 PAL offers Fly Now Pay Later option
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PAL offers Fly Now Pay Later option


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 4 days ago                              


                                                            
 Flag carrier Philippine Airlines has partnered with First Digital Finance Corp.  to allow travelers to book airline tickets...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Bad loans soar 61% in August
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Bad loans soar 61% in August


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
The soured loans of Philippine banks continued to surge, jumping by 61.3 percent to P491.93 billion in end-August from a year-ago...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Getting what we deserve?
                              


                              

                                                                  By Boo Chanco |
                                 October 1, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
“If my people pray to me and repent and turn away from the evil they have been doing, then I will hear them in heaven, forgive their sins, and make their land prosperous again.”

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 10 ways to inspire others to be their best
                              


                              

                                                                  By Francis J. Kong |
                                 October 3, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Here is a material authored by Michael Angier entitled: There are 10 ways to inspire others to be their best.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Metrobank encourages use of safer debit cards
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Metrobank encourages use of safer debit cards


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
As cashless transactions have become more of a necessity and a preferred payment option for most consumers, one of the easier...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 BSP backs 12% tax on digital transactions
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
BSP backs 12% tax on digital transactions


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas supports a proposal to impose a 12 percent value-added tax on all digital transactions.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Inflation seen topping 5% in September
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Inflation seen topping 5% in September


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Inflation likely accelerated for the second straight month in September, breaching the five percent level for the first time...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 SEC joins fight vs cybercrime
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
SEC joins fight vs cybercrime


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Cybercrime is currently the fastest rising economic crime in the country, according to the Securities and Exchange Commi...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Meralco rates may be flat or slightly higher in October
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Meralco rates may be flat or slightly higher in October


                              

                                                                  By Danessa Rivera |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Power rates of Manila Electric Co. are seen to be flat to slightly higher this month, with the peso depreciation providing...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Corn tariff reduction under review
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Corn tariff reduction under review


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
The government is reviewing proposals to reduce tariffs on yellow corn as it moves to ensure the steady supply of the commodity...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with