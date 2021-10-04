Malaysian rail firms eye projects in Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — Twelve Malaysian rail companies are interested in teaming up with local and foreign firms for projects in the Philippines, according to Malaysia’s trade promotion agency.

In a statement, the Malaysia External Trade Development Corp. (MATRADE) said Malaysian rail companies are looking to collaborate with Philippine and other foreign companies for various urban transportation infrastructure projects in the country.

To provide a venue for the Malaysian rail firms to engage with companies in the Philippines, MATRADE Manila Trade commissioner Siti Azlina said a webinar would be conducted with the support of the Ministry of Transport Malaysia, along with Malaysia Rail Industry Corp., and National Rail Centre of Excellence on Oct. 20, to be followed by a business matching event on Oct. 21.

“The program is designed to provide a platform for Malaysia to showcase its current rail development and technical expertise in rail system engineering,” she said.

The 12 Malaysian companies to be featured in the event include a technical education institution with diverse engineering expertise such as signaling, telecommunication, rail electrification, track works, rolling stock engineering, overhaul, refurbishment, maintenance, as well as simulation.

She also said participating Malaysian firms have high competencies in the areas of automated collection fares, communications and track works.

“Our companies have developed necessary engineering excellence, meeting the international standards and recognition. The Greater Kuala Lumpur Integrated Rail System Project, that is the backbone of seamless connectivity in the Klang Valley region, is an important testament of capabilities of our very own local players,” she said.

Apart from projects in Malaysia, she said the firms have also penetrated overseas markets such as Vietnam for communication systems, Indonesia for track work projects, as well as other Southeast Asian countries for electrification systems.

Through their involvement in various projects, she said the Malaysian firms have expanded their engineering proficiency, as well as raised their profile to serve as engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning partners to global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

To connect with the Malaysian companies and join the webinar, interested companies can contact MATRADE Manila at manila@matrade.gov.my or register at https://bit.ly/MalaysiaPhilsRailWebinar.