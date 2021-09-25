




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Business
                        
PHA eyes investment in gaming platform
                        

                           
Iris Gonzales - The Philippine Star
September 25, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Premiere Horizon Alliance Corp. (PHA), is looking to invest in  Filipino-owned Bengga Corp. a gaming app that aims to reward its  users.



PHA signed a memorandum of understanding with Bengga for a partnership in developing a gaming platform in the play2earn gaming category dubbed “PHlay.”



The company describes the gaming platform as “a hypercasual gaming platform that earns users rewards.”



The platform is a means to reach an audience and influence their behavior while monetizing engagements, it said.



The partnership with Bengga expands PHA’s gaming business and will provide PHA an immediately implementable technology as the gaming platform and app are already available for customization and rollout.



“The business model will be  a relevant and timely focus  in  the high-growth and profitable play2earn sector. This is in line with PHA’s direction of exploring opportunities in the technology sector to complement the offerings and services of SquidPay Technology Inc. (SPT),” PHA said in a disclosure.



At present, Bengga has over 300 games, which change daily between its four “channels.”



Users are able to play against other players through either a leaderboard style tournament or against each other, and play games by themselves. A vast selection of tangible rewards such as digital coupons and cryptocurrencies await both winning and/or effort-driven players.



PHA will be undertaking this project with Bengga through its subsidiary, PH Big Bounty Entertainment Inc. subject to final negotiation of the terms and condition of the agreement and approval of the PHA’s board of directors.



PHA and Bengga will conduct a mutual 30-day due diligence to assess each other’s operations and to evaluate opportunities through a commercial proof of concept with the intent of entering into a joint venture agreement.



Terms and conditions of a binding exclusive implementing agreement will be finalized after the due diligence period.



The goal is to create a joint venture company that will be majority-owned by PHBB at 70 percent and 30 percent to be owned by Bengga. ###


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      PHA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Trying to be normal again
                              


                              

                                                                  By Boo Chanco |
                                 September 24, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Fully vaccinated passengers will not be subject to any quarantine mandate upon arrival in the US by November. The White House announced last Monday that they will relax current pandemic control rules.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Consumer optimism improves, but businesses turn pessimistic in Q3
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Consumer optimism improves, but businesses turn pessimistic in Q3


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Consumers were cautiously optimistic while businesses turned gloomy in the third quarter, as pandemic uncertainties pers...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Quezon City is top revenue generator among cities in 2019
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Quezon City is top revenue generator among cities in 2019


                              

                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Quezon City raised the highest locally sourced revenues (LSRs) among all cities in the Philippines during the fiscal year...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Petron bags SEC's nod for P50-B bond sale
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Petron bags SEC's nod for P50-B bond sale


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
The SEC has approved Petron’s P50-billion bond program that the company may issue in one or more tranches within three...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Budget deficit swells 3-fold to P121 billion in August
                              


                              

                                                                  By Elijah Felice Rosales |
                                 September 24, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The government’s budget shortfall widened to P121 billion in August, three times more than the P40-billion deficit a year ago, as spending for COVID-19 measures, including social amelioration, increased following...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 We have met the enemy
                              


                              

                                                                  By Francis J. Kong |
                                 September 25, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Pogo, the thinker, said: “We have met the enemy, and he is us.”

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Businesses turn pessimistic in Q3
                              


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 September 25, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Businesses turned pessimistic in the third quarter after three consecutive quarters of optimistic sentiment while the outlook of Filipino consumers remained bleak in the third quarter amid the resurgence of COVID...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Mobile number portability ready by end-September
                              


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 September 25, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Mobile network providers are ready to provide mobile number portability  services by the end of the month, but subscribers are advised of certain porting limitations at the onset.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 DoubleDragon expands hotel footprint in Cebu
                              


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 September 25, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Property tycoon Edgar “Injap” Sia III, is expanding his business in Cebu with the addition of Hotel 101, which is targeted to be the biggest airport hotel in the Visayas and Mindanao regions.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Toyota launches P4.7 billion Batangas Vehicle Center
                              


                              

                                                                  By Louella Desiderio |
                                 September 25, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Toyota Motor Philippines Corp.  has inaugurated the P4.7 billion Batangas Vehicle Center  which will streamline and ensure the timely delivery of vehicles, as well as enable the automotive firm to prepare for future...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with