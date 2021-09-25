




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Business
                        
Ridgewood Towers Premier now more than 70% complete
                        

                           
The Philippine Star
September 25, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Ridgewood Towers Premier, a mixed-use building along C5 Road and near SM Aura Premier in Bonifacio Global City (BGC), is on track for turnover in early 2023 as construction has now reached over 70 percent completion.



The final project of developer C-5 Mansions Development Corp. for Ridgewood Square, the 31-story building will feature mainly one-bedroom units and two-bedroom corner units with balcony.



Construction has now reached the 17th floor.



Ridgewood Towers Premier will also host the Ridgewood Premier Hotel, from the 15th to 19th floors. The hotel units are being marketed to financially savvy investors by C-5 Mansions’ sister firm Novel Residential Concepts Inc.



According to C-5 Mansions general manager Alfonso Keh Jr., Ridgewood Towers Premier will give future residents and tourists easy access to the ever growing business and commercial districts at BGC.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      RIDGEWOOD TOWERS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Trying to be normal again
                              


                              

                                                                  By Boo Chanco |
                                 September 24, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Fully vaccinated passengers will not be subject to any quarantine mandate upon arrival in the US by November. The White House announced last Monday that they will relax current pandemic control rules.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Consumer optimism improves, but businesses turn pessimistic in Q3
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Consumer optimism improves, but businesses turn pessimistic in Q3


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Consumers were cautiously optimistic while businesses turned gloomy in the third quarter, as pandemic uncertainties pers...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Quezon City is top revenue generator among cities in 2019
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Quezon City is top revenue generator among cities in 2019


                              

                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Quezon City raised the highest locally sourced revenues (LSRs) among all cities in the Philippines during the fiscal year...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Petron bags SEC's nod for P50-B bond sale
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Petron bags SEC's nod for P50-B bond sale


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
The SEC has approved Petron’s P50-billion bond program that the company may issue in one or more tranches within three...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Budget deficit swells 3-fold to P121 billion in August
                              


                              

                                                                  By Elijah Felice Rosales |
                                 September 24, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The government’s budget shortfall widened to P121 billion in August, three times more than the P40-billion deficit a year ago, as spending for COVID-19 measures, including social amelioration, increased following...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Trade gap widens 58% in H1
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Trade gap widens 58% in H1


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 55 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The country’s balance of trade in goods recorded a wider deficit in the first semester, nearing pre-COVID levels, with...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 BOP surplus gets boost from IMF reserve fund
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
BOP surplus gets boost from IMF reserve fund


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 55 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The reserve asset fund created by the International Monetary Fund  to provide additional global liquidity amid the pandemic...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 BSP may lower bank RRR in 2022
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
BSP may lower bank RRR in 2022


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 55 minutes ago                              


                                                            
British banking giant HSBC said the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas may lower anew the level of deposits banks are required to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pasig River hybrid expressway breaks ground
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pasig River hybrid expressway breaks ground


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 55 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Diversified conglomerate San Miguel Corp. broke ground yesterday for its P95-billion Pasig River Expressway project, which...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Stocks end week higher on dovish BSP stance
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Stocks end week higher on dovish BSP stance


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 55 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The stock index yesterday closed higher for the fourth straight day after the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas looked past increasing...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with