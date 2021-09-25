Ridgewood Towers Premier now more than 70% complete

MANILA, Philippines — Ridgewood Towers Premier, a mixed-use building along C5 Road and near SM Aura Premier in Bonifacio Global City (BGC), is on track for turnover in early 2023 as construction has now reached over 70 percent completion.

The final project of developer C-5 Mansions Development Corp. for Ridgewood Square, the 31-story building will feature mainly one-bedroom units and two-bedroom corner units with balcony.

Construction has now reached the 17th floor.

Ridgewood Towers Premier will also host the Ridgewood Premier Hotel, from the 15th to 19th floors. The hotel units are being marketed to financially savvy investors by C-5 Mansions’ sister firm Novel Residential Concepts Inc.

According to C-5 Mansions general manager Alfonso Keh Jr., Ridgewood Towers Premier will give future residents and tourists easy access to the ever growing business and commercial districts at BGC.