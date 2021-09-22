




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Business
                        
EEI power unit to go into retail electricity market
                        

                           
Danessa Rivera - The Philippine Star
September 22, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The power retail arm under Yuchengco-led construction firm, EEI Corp., is eyeing to further penetrate the retail electricity market after having signed power supply deals within six months of operation.



EEI Energy Solutions Corp. said it would leverage the business relationship of its parent firm EEI to reach the untapped segments of the Visayas region, as well as north and south Luzon in the retail electricity market.



The company also expects other facilities in the commercial and industrial market to re-open or at least regain normal electricity consumption as the Philippine economy begins to bounce back, EEI general manager Salvador Salire Jr. said.



“We are ramping up efforts to further penetrate the retail market and with the synergistic efforts within the EEI Group and the entire [Yuchengco Group of Companies]. It will just be a matter of time for EEI Energy to carve its place in the retail energy space as one of the most innovative retail electricity suppliers in the country and be able to deliver quality service to our customers,” he said.



Salire said the increases in capacity of renewable energy (RE) produced by its parent company EEI Power Corp. would meet rising demand for retail electricity, as contestability threshold is expected to be lowered to 100 kilowatts (kW) in the coming years.



He was referring to the Retail Competition and Open Access, a provision under the Electric Power Industry Reform Act (EPIRA) that allows contestable customers (CCs) or those whose peak demand is within the threshold level of contestability to freely choose their electricity supplier.



Effective Feb. 26, customers with 500 kW demand were allowed to transact with retail electricity suppliers (RES) directly on a voluntary basis.



After the 500-kW threshold, the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) issued a draft resolution proposing that this would be followed by reduction to 100 kW on Jan. 26, 2022, which will also mark the start of retail aggregation.



EEI Energy recently inked retail electricity supply deals with Centro Mall and the Limcoma Multi-purpose Cooperative to provide 500 kilowatts (kw) of electricity supply each.



Centro Mall is one of the prominent shopping malls in Laguna, while Limcoma is the first ISO 9001:2001 certified feed mill cooperative in the Philippines.



“EEI Energy is honored to have been chosen to be the retail electricity supplier of Centro Mall and Limcoma…among all the other players in the industry. This is a testament to the dependability and reliability that EEI is known for and the value-added services that we can make available to our customers considering the diverse business interest of our group,” EEI Energy president Cris Noel Torres said.



Centro Mall and Limcoma Corp. are among the first accounts closed by EEI Energy within just six months into its operation, following the account with the local counterpart of a leading Southeast Asian aquaculture manufacturer, which commenced last May.



To date, EEI Energy’s total contracted capacity is 3.5 megawatts. It acquired its RES license from the ERC only in February.



“These accounts will definitely be the first of many customers we will serve with our unique offerings. While we look forward to a lasting and sustainable business relationship with our customers, we are aggressively working on providing the same, if not more, level of service to other contestable customers across the Luzon and Visayas market,” EEI Energy operations manager Valia Quinajon said.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      EEI CORP.
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Internet in Philippines still expensive, but quality has improved &mdash; report
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Internet in Philippines still expensive, but quality has improved — report


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Internet in the Philippines remains pricey for Filipinos, but bandwidth quality improved this year.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sangley bid submission deadline extended anew
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sangley bid submission deadline extended anew


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Deadline of joint venture proposals for the Sangley Point International Airport project, which has attracted four interested...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Asian, European stocks bounce from rout but Evergrande fears linger
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Asian, European stocks bounce from rout but Evergrande fears linger


                              

                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Equities mostly rose on Tuesday, with investors nervously keeping an eye on troubled property giant China Evergrande after...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Poor and inadequate transport safety systems and protocols
                              


                              

                                                                  By Rey Gamboa |
                                 September 21, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
One would think that extreme Philippine lockdowns, when even public and private mobility is severely restricted, would result in less transportation accidents.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Distracted leadership
                              


                              

                                                                  By Boo Chanco |
                                 September 20, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Fitch Solutions issued a brief analysis last September 10 expressing concern Duterte’s administration will be distracted by politics as we approach our presidential election season.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Philippines drops a notch in innovation index
                              


                              

                                                                  By Louella Desiderio |
                                 September 22, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Philippines has slipped one notch to 51st place out of 132 economies in this year’s Global Innovation Index.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Robinsons Malls intensifies carbon reduction commitment
                              


                              

                                 September 22, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
As the country undergoes an energy transition to a low carbon future, Robinsons Malls demonstrates its environment, social and governance commitment by growing it solar energy portfolio to nearly 30 megawatts to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PGH receives P&G support for frontliners
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PGH receives P&G support for frontliners


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Since the start of the pandemic, Procter & Gamble Philippines’ Force For Good program has focused on protecting the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 ‘For every tear a victory’
                              


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 September 22, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
This is an extraordinary story about the extraordinary life of an extraordinary man his war medals, his academic achievements, his talisman, and everything else that made him the genius of a man the book portrayed...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 The cost to the nation of the rejected nuclear plant option
                              


                              

                                                                  By Gerardo P. Sicat |
                                 September 22, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
In 1985, the construction of the Bataan Nuclear Power Plant project of the National Power Corp. was structurally completed.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with