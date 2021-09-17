




































































 




   







   















Business
                        
Pandemic's damage to Philippine tourism seen bigger in 2021
                        

                           
Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
September 17, 2021 | 6:19pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Pandemic's damage to Philippine tourism seen bigger in 2021
This photo taken on February 23, 2020 shows a worker cleaning chairs at the boarding area while arriving passengers disembark at the international airport in Manila.
AFP / Romeo Gacad
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines’ nascent tourism industry is expected to suffer bigger losses this year, as the ensuing threat of the hyper-contagious Delta variant triggers fresh restrictions and fears that could further cripple travel demand.



Travel receipts are forecast to collapse 80% year-on-year in 2021 that, if realized, would be worse than 79.5% contraction posted in 2020, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas reported Friday. Explaining the revised forecasts, BSP Senior Assistant Governor Iluminada Sicat said in a press conference that the sector's recovery “will depend on the resolution of the health crisis."



The central bank said travel receipts are expected to grow at an annual rate of 25% next year, mainly due to so-called “base effects”.  It is only in 2023 when dollars generated from tourism would recover to pre-crisis level, the BSP said.



Preliminary data from the BSP showed tourism receipts crashed 82.1% on-year in the first half of the year, as the government struggles to reopen the country to foreign tourists amid a sluggish vaccination and uncontrolled local outbreaks. 



Before the emergence of the super-infectious Delta variant, the BSP had projected a 15% growth in tourism earnings for this year. But that target — together with the tourism department's own goal of capturing 10 million foreigners by 2022 — became difficult to achieve after a renewed surge in infections triggered harsh lockdowns in Metro Manila and nearby areas twice this year, which some sectors partly blamed to an early tourism reopening. 



In turn, the expected decline in tourism receipts is expected weigh on a “modest” dollar surplus this year. The BSP now forecasts the country’s balance of payments (BOP) to post a $4.1 billion surplus in 2021, smaller than its previous projection of a $7.1 billion surfeit by yearend. Last year, the Philippines posted a $16.0 billion dollar surplus.



The BOP surplus would be narrower than initially expected mainly because imports are projected to grow 20% year-on-year in 2021, from the old forecast of 12% expansion. Exports, on the other hand, are expected to rise at an annualized rate of 14%, from 10% previously.



“Imports are reinvigorated by the infrastructure push under the government’s Build, Build, Build program leading to an accelerated rebound in demand for capital goods and raw materials as well as intermediate goods,” the BSP said.



Cash remittances, a major source of dollars, are seen growing 6% this year, faster than the previous projection of 4%, due to “increased global demand for foreign workers as host economies transition to recovery mode,” the BSP said. Meanwhile, the central bank kept its 5% growth forecast for earnings of the business process outsourcing sector.



Renewed risk-aversion from the Delta variant would hit foreign investments to the Philippines. This year, the BSP sees foreign direct investments yielding a net inflow of $7 billion, down from its earlier projection of $7.5 billion. Flighty foreign funds, also called “hot money”, are forecast to post a smaller net inflow of $4.3 billion.



Overall, the country’s dollar reserves are expected to amount to $114 billion in 2021, which would be lower than the BSP’s old estimate of $114 billion.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
                                                      PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
                                                      PHILIPPINE TOURISM
                                                      PHILIPPINES BALANCE OF PAYMENTS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
                                 The evil in a man's heart
                              


                              

                                                                  By Boo Chanco |
                                 September 17, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Luke 6:45 says: "For the mouth speaks what the heart is full of." In other words, if you want to know what a person really is, you simply listen to how he speaks.

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Manila Water appoints new CFO
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
                                                                  By Catherine Talavera |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
Manila Water Co. Inc. has appointed Gigi Iluminada Miguel as its new chief finance officer.

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 2GO embarking on P150 million modernization program
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
Integrated transportation and logistics provider 2GO Group Inc. has embarked on a P150 million modernization program to address...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 A West Philippine Sea story: Filipino fishermen pin hopes on next Phl president
                              


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 September 17, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Fishing is best on nights of gibbous moons, but perhaps all other nights are still worth a try full moon, half moon or when it's just a faint sliver in the sky.

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 SMC Global issues $150 million perpetual notes
                              


                              

                                                                  By Danessa Rivera |
                                 September 17, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
SMC Global Power Holdings Corp., the power unit of San Miguel Corp., has issued senior perpetual capital securities amounting to $150 million.

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 RCR's high PRS credit rating allows it to double leverage
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
In this case, the PhilRatings score allows RCR, under the law, to borrow up to 70% of the value of its assets, which were...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 PCC to continue transaction monitoring after Bayanihan 2 moratorium lapsed
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
This is not a toothless group. They have the authority (and have used it) to block some massive deals between some of the...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 'Fiscal support to fix shaky growth'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said more fiscal support and a faster vaccination rollout are crucial as economic recovery...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Emperador one step closer to SGX listing
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
Andrew Tan-led Emperador Inc. has moved a step closer to its plan of listing on the Singapore Exchange, which would cement...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Government raises $866 million from sale of retail dollar bonds
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
                                                                  By Elijah Felice Rosales |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
The government has raised $866.2 million from the sale of the first-ever issuance of retail dollar bonds to local investors,...

                                                         


      

         

            
