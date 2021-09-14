




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Business
                        
Changes in Public Service Act hasten digital shift
                        

                           
Louise Maureen Simeon - The Philippine Star
September 14, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The amendments to the 85-year-old Public Service Act (PSA), one of the government’s priority legislations, will help the country address the ever-increasing demands of the digital age and boost income levels needed in a post-pandemic world.



In its latest policy note, state-run think tank Philippine Institute for Development Studies (PIDS) called for the immediate passage of the PSA aimed at encouraging more investments from overseas.



Once enacted into law, the Philippines would be able to attract new investments from foreign firms in the telecommunications, transportation and other services sector, thereby increasing competition.



For one, the entry of more players in the telecommunication sector would boost the overall digital landscape in the country, especially with rapid global digitalization amid the pandemic.



Globe Telecom Inc. and Smart Communications Inc. are the largest mobile network operators in the country, servicing 65 percent and 52 percent of barangays, respectively.



Policy researcher and PIDS consultant Mary Grace Santos said the government needs to introduce and enforce a policy that promotes accessibility, affordability, and quality of the internet.



“Outdated laws have stifled the growth of internet service providers (ISPs). The government should remove regulatory barriers and expand market opportunities to enable players to invest, build, and innovate regardless of size, ownership, and technology,” Santos said.



Despite the widespread cell phone signal coverage and mobile device ownership, Santos argued that internet usage in the country remains low owing to poor and expensive internet connectivity and inadequate digital infrastructure.



Data showed that only 12 percent of all barangays have access to free WiFi, while one in every five barangays have no ISPs.



Even in densely populated Metro Manila, 22 barangays do not have ISPs, reflecting the digital divide and large infrastructure gap.



Santos maintained that public policies must reflect the needs and requirements of modern-day digital technologies, such as the internet, which can be put up and used by community networks and non-telco ISPs, if policy allows them to.



“Since the digital infrastructure is a combination of different technologies, not just mobile, laws must also remove biases for specific technologies,” Santos said.



“This bill can address the demands of the digital age, make the country competitive, and use information and communications technology to achieve economic recovery, coupled with sustained, inclusive wealth creation,” she said.



Santos added that increasing internet penetration can improve economic growth and income levels as economic benefits of ICT are maximized once broadband infrastructure reaches critical mass.



In developing countries, where mobile broadband is more available, internet penetration contributes 1.5 percent to the overall economy.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      PIDS
                                                      PUBLIC SERVICE ACT
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippine CEOs unhappy with 'slow' vaccine rollout &mdash; survey
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippine CEOs unhappy with 'slow' vaccine rollout — survey


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Over half of Philippine chief executives are unhappy with the national government’s vaccine rollout.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 BSP to amend rules on joint deposit accounts
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
BSP to amend rules on joint deposit accounts


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is amending its rules on deposit accounts with the acceptance of electronic signatures and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Robinsons Land REIT to debut on Tuesday at PSE
                              


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 September 13, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Investors gobbled up the Gokongwei Group’s soon-to-list real estate investment trust, RL Commercial REIT Inc., the country’s largest REIT initial public offering.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 SEC warns public vs dealing with unregistered foreign firms
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
SEC warns public vs dealing with unregistered foreign firms


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Corporate regulators warned the public against conducting business with unregistered foreign companies and entities to avoid...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 IMF allocations boost Philippines' foreign reserves in August
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
IMF allocations boost Philippines' foreign reserves in August


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines’ foreign reserves rose in August, boosted by new Special Drawing Rights from the International...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Sales, profits fall amid lockdown
                              


                              

                                                                  By Louella Desiderio |
                                 September 14, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
A majority of chief executive officers reported a decline of at least 10 percent in daily sales and profits with the imposition of a lockdown, but most remain optimistic on revenue growth over the next 12 months,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 ING Bank sees inflation breaching 5%
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
ING Bank sees inflation breaching 5%


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Inflation is likely to move past five percent this month after accelerating to a 32-month high in August as price pressures...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 MREIT to grow office asset size
                              


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 September 14, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
MREIT, the soon-to-list Andrew Tan-led real estate investment trust, plans to grow its office asset size to one million square meters as part of its goal to become  the largest REIT in Southeast Asia.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Foreign firms with online services in Philippines must register with SEC
                              


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 September 14, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Foreign corporations whose services are available in the Philippines through online channels must register with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Romero’s power firm to build 3,000 MW capacity
                              


                              

                                                                  By Danessa Rivera |
                                 September 14, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Fort Pilar Energy Inc., a company owned by the family of Rep. Mikee Romero, is eyeing to build 3,000 megawatts in capacity in the next five years as part of its aggressive expansion.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with