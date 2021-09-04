Innovative investment offer at Ridgewood Premier Hotel

MANILA, Philippines — Upstart property firm Novel Residential Concepts Inc. is offering an innovative investment package that combines leisure ownership and lease income through a hotel project in Taguig.

The company, which is backed by veteran property developers with a strong track record in building, developing, and running hotels, is on track to open the 168-room Ridgewood Premier Hotel along C-5 Road in Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City by the early part of 2023, just in time for the expected recovery from the pandemic.

Upon purchasing units at Ridgewood Premier Hotel, investors get a condominium title and an automatic lease agreement from Novel. This effectively transfers the upkeep and management of the hotels units to professional tourism managers.

In return, investors get a guaranteed six percent annual return, plus up to six percent performance bonus per annum based on hotel occupancy. They will also realize capital appreciation, with the property right beside Bonifacio Global City, the second-most important business, financial, and lifestyle haven in the country after the Makati Central Business District.

“By investing in a hotel unit at Ridgewood Premier Hotel, we will make your money work for you, instead of you working hard to earn money. We will be managing your hotel unit, including its maintenance and even settle property taxes on your behalf,” said Roberto Alvarez Jr., president of Novel Residential Concepts Inc.

“Literally, you can just relax and wait for the regular lease earnings and performance bonuses in your bank account or preferred mode of payment.”

The hotel’s target start of operations during economic recovery, Alvarez noted, puts the investors in a prime position to recover their investment in about eight to 10 years, plus capital appreciation.

The hotel offers units ranging from standard suite (24.8 sqm at P3.54 million including hotel furnishings), to a two-bedroom suite (55.7 sqm at P6.92 million). Investors can choose between two payment schemes spread over 24 months.