




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Business
                        
Bank lending posts softer slump, but new lockdowns may derail recovery
                        

                           
Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
September 1, 2021 | 1:45pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
loans
The economic devastation brought by the pandemic was so great that borrowers are still not borrowing while banks are hesitant to lend amid elevated unemployment rate.
Pixabay
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Bank lending continued to contract in July, albeit at a milder pace, but the recent return to harsh lockdowns may reverse some gains.



Excluding lending to each other, outstanding loans of big banks fell 0.7% year-on-year in July to P9.12 trillion, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas reported Wednesday.



This drop was slower compared with 2% on-year decline posted in June. Month-on-month, bank lending inched up by measly 0.5%.



The easing contraction in lending activity is a good news for the BSP, which has slashed its policy rate to historic-low 2% in a bid to stimulate credit demand and help the economy recover from a pandemic-induced meltdown.



Still, this marked the seventh straight month of decline in lending, a depressing trend that the central bank blamed on borrower’s fears of incurring more debts at a time the pandemic is roiling job markets, and lender’s decision to tighten access to credit as soured loans they hold build up.



After Metro Manila and some provinces returned to stricter curbs this month amid a flare-up in cases driven by the Delta variant, Ruben Carlo Asuncion, chief economist at UnionBank of the Philippines, believes the fresh restrictions will “take a toll again on lending activity.”



“I am expecting that the ECQ (enhanced community quarantine) of 2020 is not the same with the ECQ of 2021 and that the latter a lighter version of the other, in terms of the magnitude of restrictions. With this, I am hoping for a softer negative impact than that of 2020,” Asuncion said.



Data showed consumer loans sagged at an annualized rate of 8.2% in July due to continued contraction in motor vehicle loans. This, however, was slower than the revised 8.7% drop in June.



Meanwhile, loans that banks extend to businesses for various activities surprised with a 0.8% year-on-year expansion to P8.04 trillion in July, the first growth since November last year and a reversal from 0.6% slump recorded in the previous month.



“Looking ahead, the BSP will continue to prioritize monetary policy support in order to ensure the continued momentum of economic recovery,” the BSP said.



“At the same time, the National Government’s targeted fiscal initiatives and health interventions will be crucial in boosting domestic demand and strengthening the recovery,” it added.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
                                                      PHILIPPINE BANK LENDING
                                                      PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Faith in democracy
                              


                              

                                                                  By Boo Chanco |
                                 September 1, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Listening to poIitical experts talk about how our elections next year will likely go, I get the impression that much depends on how our youth will vote.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Headwinds against economic recovery
                              


                              

                                                                  By Gerardo P. Sicat |
                                 September 1, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The COVID-19 pandemic continues on its second year with a vengeance, and with a more virulent version the Delta variant.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Landbank selling EDSA property
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Landbank selling EDSA property


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
State-run Land Bank of the Philippines is selling a 7,428-square meter property along EDSA corner Boni Avenue and Pinatubo...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 SMC to make Bulacan airport a pacesetter
                              


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 September 1, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
San Miguel Corp. intends to make its airport and aerocity project in Bulacan at the forefront of green cities, addressing social and environmental concerns that affect even the country’s major financial d...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 All-time high
                              


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 September 1, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The start of the week saw the Philippines record 22,366 COVID-19 cases all in one day.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 AllDay Mart has 58 stores but half are 'dark'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
AllDay Mart has 58 stores but half are 'dark'


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Dark stores are just warehouses, and sometimes the placement of the goods inside the warehouse is not even visually distinct...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Apollo Global Capital FOO shares list, stock drops 4%
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Apollo Global Capital FOO shares list, stock drops 4%


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
The important part to know is that the listing date is when the new shares are officially added to the PSE’s system....

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 US-based KKR behind the tender offer for FGEN shares
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
US-based KKR behind the tender offer for FGEN shares


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
The actual transfer of shares will be done through a single block sale on October 8th

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Globe inks P13 billion loan
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Globe inks P13 billion loan


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Telco giant Globe Telecom Inc. has secured debt financing worth P13 billion from two local banks to fund this year’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 AllDay strengthens digital infrastructure
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
AllDay strengthens digital infrastructure


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
AllDay Supermarket, the soon-to-list supermarket operator of the Villar Group, is stepping up its digital infrastructure to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with