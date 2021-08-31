




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Business
                        
OFBank accounts more than double from January to July
                        

                           
Elijah Felice Rosales - The Philippine Star
August 31, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Digital-only Overseas Filipino Bank (OFBank) has opened deposit accounts for roughly 46,000 individuals as of end-July, as it expands its services to introduce migrant workers to the financial sector.



The Land Bank of the Philippines (LBP) yesterday reported that a total of 25,648 new accounts were set up with OFBank’s Digital Onboarding System with Artificial Intelligence (DOBSAI) from January to July, more than double from the end-2020 level.



OFBank, a wholly owned subsidiary of state-run LBP, is the first branchless bank in the Philippines and caters to the financial demands of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).



Together with the 19,887 DOBSAI accounts registered as of end-2020, OFBank now maintains a clientele of 45,535 members transacting through its system. With DOBSAI, OFWs can open a deposit account with the bank by processing it on a supported mobile device.



According to LBP, OFBank’s network has reached 113 countries and territories in support of its mandate to serve the OFW market. Also, most of its members are located in OFW hotspots like Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Singapore, Hong Kong and Qatar.



OFBank also sustains a growing number of clients based in Kuwait, Taiwan, Italy, Bahrain and Malaysia.



OFWs registered with the digital-only bank can access the services of 763 merchants worldwide listed in the mobile application through LBP’s LinkBiz.Portal.



App users can transact with 277 state agencies; 186 educational institutions; 140 cooperatives and associations; 124 utility and service providers; 20 hospitals and clinics, as well as 16 banks and insurers.



The government last year launched the OFBank at the height of the pandemic, delivering on the provisions of President Duterte’s Executive Order (EO) 44. Under the EO, the President ordered the LBP to push through with its acquisition of the Philippine Postal Savings Bank and convert it into what is now the OFBank.



In March the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas approved the OFBank’s license to operate as a digital financial institution. The bank will soon conclude the second phase of a three-step framework in becoming a digital bank after getting its certificate of authority to register with the Securities and Exchange Commission in July.



Aside from maintaining deposits, account holders in OFBank can use the mobile app to transfer funds and pay bills similar to the digital version of traditional banks.



OFBank accounts can also be used to purchase bonds auctioned by the government.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      OVERSEAS FILIPINO BANK
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines remains laggard in ASEAN
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines remains laggard in ASEAN


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines remains a laggard in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in terms of real gross domestic product growth...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 BSP shuts down another rural bank
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
BSP shuts down another rural bank


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas ordered the closure of the Rural Bank of Datu Paglas Inc. based in Maguindanao, bringing to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Digital-only OF Bank reports deposit accounts growth amid pandemic
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Digital-only OF Bank reports deposit accounts growth amid pandemic


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Opening bank accounts through one’s smartphone allowed Overseas Filipino Bank to grow its depositor base, as digital...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Domestic travel recovery seen to start by early 2022
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Domestic travel recovery seen to start by early 2022


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Domestic tourism will likely start to recover as early as next year, but the rebound of foreign travel will have to wait until...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PSEi seen capping 2021 above 7,000-level despite Delta threat
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PSEi seen capping 2021 above 7,000-level despite Delta threat


                              

                                                                  By Ian Nicolas Cigaral |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
The local bourse is still forecast to cap the year above the 7,000-level despite market volatility brought by the Delta ...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Philippines most vulnerable due to Delta variant
                              


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 August 31, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The research arms of debt watchers Moody’s and Fitch said the Philippines is among the most vulnerable economies in Asia as the country continues to struggle to contain the pandemic with the emergence of the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Landbank selling EDSA property
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Landbank selling EDSA property


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
State-run Land Bank of the Philippines is selling a 7,428-square meter property along EDSA corner Boni Avenue and Pinatubo...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 8990 delivers 6K homes in H1
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
8990 delivers 6K homes in H1


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Listed mass housing developer 8990 Holdings Inc. has delivered close to 6,000 homes as of the first half of the year.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 DA issues farm clustering guidelines for swine repopulation program
                              


                              

                                                                  By Catherine Talavera |
                                 August 31, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Department of Agriculture has released the guidelines for the implementation of its community-based swine production and repopulation and clustering programs.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Getting in-person schooling re-started
                              


                              

                                                                  By Rey Gamboa |
                                 August 31, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Education in the Philippines during this pandemic has been badly disrupted, akin to a force majeure comparable during the last war on record, which was in December 1941 when the Japanese invaded the country 10 hours...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with