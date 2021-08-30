




































































 




   

   









Contact centers foresee sustained revenue growth
                        

                           
Louella Desiderio - The Philippine Star
August 30, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The country’s contact center sector expects to sustain its revenue growth despite the strict lockdown imposed earlier this month to contain the pandemic, as the sector benefits from hybrid work and increased vaccine rollout.



In a statement, the Contact Center Association of the Philippines (CCAP) said the contact center sector remains among the more resilient ones, posting growth even with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.



While the country’s contact center and business process sector is projected to grow by 2.7 to 3.2 percent from 2020 to 2022 in terms of revenue, based on a study by global research firm Everest Group, CCAP said some of its members even expect a higher trend, bucking the expected impact of the enhanced community quarantine implemented in Metro Manila earlier this month on businesses.



“While staying afloat was the focus for many businesses like the contact center sector in 2020, the attention has now shifted to growth and helping jumpstart the economy through hybrid work setup and intensified vaccination efforts,” CCAP president Jojo Uligan said.



“These will ensure that our employees are safe, healthy, and can contribute to maintaining the country’s position as a top BPO (business process outsourcing) destination,” he added.



Citing Everest Group, CCAP said the projected growth for the contact center sector would depend on accelerated digital transformation, robust ecosystem, skilled workforce, and strong government support.



Among the challenges identified by Everest Group in its study are higher business environment risk due to regulatory uncertainty and the lack of digitally-skilled talent compared to other locations.



“With our industry at the forefront of digital acceleration, it’s only essential that we bring in fresh ideas and expert opinions from around the world to help address these issues,” Uligan said.



For CCAP’s upcoming Contact Islands Conference to be held virtually from Sept. 27 to Oct.1, the group said new operating models would be discussed to help companies navigate the changing business environment while making sure their employees are healthy and safe.



“We remain steadfast in our pursuit of maintaining the Philippines’ position as a top destination for customer experience services,” Uligan said.



“From adjustments, further refinements, to looking toward a post-COVID business environment, we’re hoping to provide the outlook and needed lessons to fuel growth in the industry,” he added.



Meanwhile, CCAP’s partner association, the Information Technology and Business Process Association of the Philippines (IBPAP) said in a Facebook post that its president and chief executive officer, Rey Untal, would step down on Sept. 17, after being with the organization for more than four years.



IBPAP board chairman Benedict Hernandez will serve as officer-in-charge upon the effective date of Untal’s resignation and until a new president and CEO is named.



Untal has worked closely with the government to push for policies that would support the growth of the information technology and business process management sector, and to promote the country as a premier investment destination.



Last year, the country’s IT-BPM’s sector generated $26.7 billion worth of revenues and had 1.32 million direct employees.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

