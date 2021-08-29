River cleanup initiative

Always the innovator, San Miguel Corp. (SMC) president Ramon Ang this time wants to solve another perennial problem, especially that of Metro Manila and Bulacan, which is flooding.

SMC recently launched its P2-billion Pasig River cleanup and rehabilitation project, which is the largest and most extensive rehabilitation effort for this historic, but biologically dead body of water.

The project is part of the much larger goal of SMC to clean up all the major river systems in Metro Manila and Bulacan to allow water to flow freely into the Manila Bay.

The Pasig River cleanup project is being undertaken at no cost to the government, with SMC supplying all the equipment and manpower needed. However, this effort cannot be accomplished by the private sector alone. And so the government, through the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, will formulate the dredging plan while a number of local government units will ensure smooth implementation of the project and enact ordinances to help maintain the river’s cleanliness.

Over the next five years, SMC will spend P2 billion to extract silt and solid waste from the riverbed that has restricted the flow of water, prevented bigger vessels from navigating it, and has rendered the 25-kilometer river shallow and prone to overflowing. The company plans to take out 600,000 metric tons of waste per year from Pasig River, which has been declared biologically dead since the 1990s.

Pasig River will, in the future, be able to carry and channel a higher volume of floodwater coming from the Marikina and San Juan Rivers out to the Manila Bay.

Last year, SMC went full blast with the P1 billion clean-up of the 27-kilometer Tullahan-Tinajeros River system. For the past year, SMC has been dredging and taking garbage out of the river’s Malabon and Navotas section where the river drains out into Manila Bay. About 11.5 kilometers has so far been covered, with a total of 272,000 metric tons of waste removed.

SMC is not stopping there. The company is working with the DENR to get its project to clean up tributaries belonging to the Marilao-Meycauayan-Obando River System started, a project that will greatly reduce flooding throughout Bulacan. Again, at no expense to government.

Growing Phl market

While it has been an extremely difficult situation for many businesses here and abroad, there are a number which continue to survive and even manage to grow amidst the pandemic.

One such company is Daikin Philippines which, despite the COVID-19 outbreak, continues to experience steady growth in sales every year.

In an exclusive interview, Daikin president Takayoshi Miki revealed that this feat was accomplished by accelerating the implementation of strategies covering key areas in order to adapt to the changing conditions. The company continues to target further growth by turning challenges into opportunities,

He pointed out that Daikin Philippines is committed to achieving growth in its business and has proven its stability through the worst of times. Their business, he said, has been steadily growing year on year due to both traditional and digital initiatives. “Our first half performance for this fiscal year resulted to positive growth compared to last year as action plans are continuously implemented every month in order to properly act in this very fluid business environment. Operational and sales results are also regularly monitored to ensure that we are on pace with set targets,” he said.

Daikin, he said, has made big strides in terms of gaining market share. It is currently leading the wall-mounted and light commercial air-conditioning segment in the Philippines, and is positioned as the market leader in every country, he said.

According to Takayoshi, Daikin is leading the Philippine airconditioning industry in adopting next generation technology to meet international standards, explaining that this is achieved through accelerated growth by empowering people through their innovative technology, product line-ups, and by creating a consumer-oriented marketing.

Takayoshi explained that most of their aircon inverter models have air purifying features, such as the enzyme blue filter that eliminates harmful particles such as bacteria and viruses in the circulating air.

But aside from air purification by filtration, he said that Daikin has developed a one-of-a-kind advanced air purification technology called “streamer technology,” and based on testing results conducted in Japan, this breakthrough technology has an inactivating effect against coronaviruses.

He said that they have their air purifier line up that comes with this streamer technology in four models, but in the near future, Daikin plans to equip their high-end room air conditioners with this technology.

Even with the cutting-edge technologies, Takayoshi emphasized that their products are reasonably priced and very competitive with models catering to different consumers, from those that require only the basic features and are price conscious, to the most discerning customer who requires the most advanced technologies in a unit.

He likewise stressed that Daikin’s thrust is to promote energy efficient products through the widespread use of inverter technology, which gives up to 60 percent real energy savings in less than two years usage compared with window-type ones. Daikin has its latest entry the skyair inverter lineup such as ceiling cassette that is suitable for the light commercial market or SMEs that offer an ROI within 14 months, he said.

The company, he said, is also at the forefront in terms of environmental conservation by promoting the use of inverters and airconditioners that have R32 refrigerants, which has zero depletion effect on the ozone layer. In addition, Daikin’s operations achieved a 76 percent reduction in green gas emissions, exceeding its target of 70 percent for the fiscal year ending 2021.

