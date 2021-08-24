Century Pacific launches unMEAT brand in international market






































































 




   







   















Iris Gonzales - The Philippine Star
August 24, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Po family-led Century Pacific Food Inc. is embarking on a global roll out of its alternative meat product, unMEAT.



The company introduced the brand in the United Arab Emirates in June following its launch with Shakey’s Pizza, another Po family owned listed company, in 2020.



Gregory Banzon, CNPF executive vice president and COO, said “the United Arab Emirates is a promising market for us with its diverse and progressive population and its strong Filipino community.”



“Over the years, our company, together with our partner distributor, has built an extensive distribution footprint here, and we plan to leverage that network to scale up fast,” he said.



unMEAT is CNPF’s foray into the fast-growing plant-based food category, in response to the rising consumer demand for healthier, better-for-you, and better-for-the-planet products.



Since introducing the product in the country, CNPF has expanded its institutional footprint and entered retail. unMEAT is currently available in the biggest supermarket chains in the Philippines.



In the UAE, the brand has gained a store footprint of over 200 outlets, being listed in the country’s top local supermarket and hypermarket chains, such as West Zone, Union Coop, and Almaya Supermarket. unMEAT is also available at online retail platforms, such as Noon Daily.



“We are greatly encouraged by UAE’s reception of unMEAT, both from end consumers and retail partners. We will continue to strengthen the business here, working on further expanding our listing in the country. At this point, we aim to learn as much as we can, keeping our ears on the ground and being agile with our growth plans,” said Banzon.



The entire line of unMEAT consists of meat-free burger patties, Hungarian sausages, nuggets, and minced meat.



All products are made with 100 percent plant-based ingredients and are great sources of fiber and protein, and are free of cholesterol, trans fat, egg and dairy.



Banzon said CNPF is also exploring other international markets, focusing on high impact regions where CNPF has a strong distribution network.



“We recognize that the playing field for plant-based alternatives is in the global arena. Locking in retail and food service partnerships is key. As we expand unMEAT’s footprint internationally, we will also continue to ramp up our efforts in building consumer awareness and generating trials,” Banzon said.



CNPF is behind food brands Century Tuna, Argentina, 555, Angel, and Birch Tree.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

