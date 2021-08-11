




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Low-base distortions seen persisting in 2022 growth data
In this April 13, 2020 photo, soldiers assist in the distribution of claim cash assistance from the Department of Tranportation to public utility vehicle drivers in Quezon City.
 The STAR/Michael Varcas, file

                     

                        

                           
Low-base distortions seen persisting in 2022 growth data

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Ramon Royandoyan (Philstar.com) - August 11, 2021 - 7:25pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — What economists call “base effects” would likely continue to distort economic data next year, as renewed coronavirus lockdowns weigh on an already fragile recovery.



“With the Philippines’ economy is still hampered by the lockdown measures in 2021, we see scope for base effects to boost headline growth in 2022 as measures are eased through the year,” Fitch Solutions, a unit of the Fitch Group, said in an e-mailed commentary on Wednesday.



What this essentially means is that the 2022 gross domestic product readings would inevitably come out strong because it would be compared to this year’s figures, which are expected to be depressed by fresh lockdowns.



While strong GDP growth rates are something to welcome, base effects can distort one's understanding of whether the GDP figure reflects actual improvements in Filipinos’ lives amid hard times. Take for example the second quarter GDP performance: the economy grew 11.8% year-on-year following a record-breaking 17% collapse in the same period last year. But underlying weaknesses were evident as GDP contracted by 1.3% quarter-on-quarter due to strict lockdowns last April.



With the capital region and some provinces back to strict restrictions this month to curb the spread of Delta variant, economists, including those at Fitch Solutions, turned less optimistic. The Fitch unit expects the economy to grow 4.2% this year, lower than its previous forecast of 5.3%.



For next year, Fitch Solutions cut its growth projection to 6.8% from 6.9% previously despite boosts from base effects. They said the economy may return to pre-pandemic levels by late-2022, but recovery may be pushed back to 2023 if the country still struggles to reach herd immunity.



But what’s uncertain at the moment, Fitch Solutions said, is when the Philippines would return to its pre-pandemic “trend growth”, or the rate at which the economy can potentially grow in the next years without the risk of stoking inflation. This is because both consumer and state spending are expected to pull back once the economy recovers, as households and the government use their money to pay debts that have accumulated during the health crisis instead of spending them on productive activities.



"It is worth noting whether the economy ever returns to its pre-pandemic trend level. We do not expect that over our forecast period noting increased debt burdens in the public and private sector, as well as a loss of household savings, as weighing on longer-term growth," the Fitch unit said. 



“Much will depend on reform efforts and the ability to address some of the issues that held back growth before the pandemic."


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      FITCH SOLUTIONS
                                                      NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
                                                      PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 4 Filipino companies join Forbes Asia's '100 To Watch' list
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
4 Filipino companies join Forbes Asia's '100 To Watch' list


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Forbes Asia handpicked four Filipino companies to join its ‘to watch out for’ list this year.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Improvement needed
                              


                              

                                                                  By Boo Chanco |
                                 August 11, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Of course we realize there is a surging epidemic that demands efficient border control, but arriving passenger processing at NAIA needs improvement by focusing on substance rather than form.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 To move out of the ‘middle income’ economic trap
                              


                              

                                                                  By Gerardo P. Sicat |
                                 August 11, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Shortly after gaining political independence, our country earned high expectations about its economic future.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 PLDT sees more subscribers shifting to Smart once MNP becomes available
                              


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 August 10, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Telco giant PLDT Inc. expects more subscribers will shift to its mobile network once the mobile number portability becomes available by Sept. 30.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 MPTC gets offer from foreign tollways firm
                              


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 August 11, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. has secured an offer from a foreign tollways firm, which could eventually make the company the largest tollways operator in Southeast Asia.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Losses pile up for Cebu Pacific operator as pandemic prolongs
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Losses pile up for Cebu Pacific operator as pandemic prolongs


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
The struggle continued for Cebu Air Inc., operator of budget carrier Cebu Pacific.


                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Jollibee's profit sustains recovery but not yet back to pre-crisis level
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Jollibee's profit sustains recovery but not yet back to pre-crisis level


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Homegrown fast food giant Jollibee Foods Corp. said on Wednesday its profits continued to recover from a pandemic-induced...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 TikTok tops Facebook as most downloaded app of 2020
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
TikTok tops Facebook as most downloaded app of 2020


                              

                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
TikTok was the world's most downloaded app last year, overtaking Facebook and its messaging platforms, market tracker...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Deca Homes fuels 'masa' housing market race
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Deca Homes fuels 'masa' housing market race


                              

                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Shareholders have reason to be excited, but they also have (ample) reason to be concerned with the stock’s continued...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Eagle Cement Q2 profit soars as construction continues
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Eagle Cement Q2 profit soars as construction continues


                              

                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
EAGLE is putting up video game-like numbers compared to what it did during the initial lockdown last year, but that makes...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with