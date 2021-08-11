




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
                     

                        

                           
Cignal’s profit surges in H1

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Richmond Mercurio (The Philippine Star) - August 11, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — PLDT-backed Cignal TV Inc. is poised to breach the P1 billion profit mark this year as it continues to assert its dominance in the country’s pay TV market following the demise of ABS-CBN’s Sky Direct last year.



Cignal saw its profits surge by 608 percent to P510 million in the first half from P72 million during the same six-month period last year, PLDT and Cignal chairman Manuel V. Pangilinan said.



“Cignal, they have done magnificently because the profits for the first half was P510 million. Their EBITDA was close to P2 billion,” Pangilinan said in an interview with “The Chiefs” on One News/TV5.



“Cignal may hit P1 billion profits for the year. So that’s a magnificent job they’ve had partly because Sky Direct was shut down. It helped their subscriber base,” he said.



Sky Direct, the direct-to-home satellite service of Sky Cable, with 1.5 million subscribers, was ordered by the National Telecommunications Commission to cease and desist operations in June 30, 2020.



Its demise has benefitted Cignal, which now has more than 3.6 million subscribers nationwide and remains to be the number one pay TV provider in the country.



Cignal in November last year reached the three million subscriber count, which Pangilinan called a “milestone for the pay TV industry.”



Cignal is a subsidiary of the PLDT Group’s media and content arm MediaQuest Holdings.



Cignal TV recently partnered with Radius Telecoms Inc., a subsidiary of Meralco, in providing the IPTV channels bundled with the internet through Red Fiber.



It has also introduced Cignal Connect, a broadband service that seeks to provide internet connectivity to areas with limited or no broadband connection.



The service is targeted for subscribers that are located in far-flung areas where fiber broadband and mobile data connection are limited or not available.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      CIGNAL
                                                      PLDT
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 4 Filipino companies join Forbes Asia's '100 To Watch' list
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
4 Filipino companies join Forbes Asia's '100 To Watch' list


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Forbes Asia handpicked four Filipino companies to join its ‘to watch out for’ list this year.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Monde Nissin diverts IPO proceeds from capex to debt payments
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Monde Nissin diverts IPO proceeds from capex to debt payments


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Food giant Monde Nissin Corp. announced Tuesday that funds raised during its historic maiden share sale and were originally...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines exits recession in Q2, but recovery shallow
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines exits recession in Q2, but recovery shallow


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines is finally out of recession in the second quarter, but the rebound was shallow.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 PLDT sees more subscribers shifting to Smart once MNP becomes available
                              


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 August 10, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Telco giant PLDT Inc. expects more subscribers will shift to its mobile network once the mobile number portability becomes available by Sept. 30.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Renewed virus fears drive FDI decline in May
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Renewed virus fears drive FDI decline in May


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Foreign direct investments slumped in May, as the spread of highly contagious coronavirus variants fray investor nerves.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Q2 GDP growth fastest in 32 years
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Q2 GDP growth fastest in 32 years


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 47 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines found its way out of recession on a record growth in three decades, but economists said recovery remains nowhere...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 BSP rediscounting loans drop to P5.5 billion
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
BSP rediscounting loans drop to P5.5 billion


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 47 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Loans released by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas to banks via its peso rediscounting loan facility plunged to P5.52 billion...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Net FDI inflow slumps 25% to $429 million in May
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Net FDI inflow slumps 25% to $429 million in May


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 47 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The net inflow of foreign direct investments fell for the first time this year, contracting by 25.4 percent to a year-low...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 BDO, Foundation cited for good governance
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
BDO, Foundation cited for good governance


                              

                                 47 minutes ago                              


                                                            
BDO Unibank and its corporate social responsibility arm, BDO Foundation, were honored by UK-based Cambridge International...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pag-IBIG Fund gets COA&rsquo;s highest audit rating for 9th year
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pag-IBIG Fund gets COA’s highest audit rating for 9th year


                              

                                 47 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The Pag-IBIG Fund has earned the Commission on Audit’s highest audit rating for the ninth consecutive year even amid...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with