




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
nissin
This photo illustration shows a man buying instant noodles made by local instant noodle firm Monde Nissin at a village convenience store in suburban Manila on October 11, 2015. Philippine firms are on an unprecedented global shopping spree, spending billions on everything from vineyards to food manufacturers and casinos, reflecting the nation's recent economic rise. Monde Nissin is owned by Betty Ang, who started her company 30 years ago and is now the nation's 19th richest person with a net worth of 900 million USD, according to Forbes. 
AFP PHOTO / Jay DIRECTO

                     

                        

                           
Monde Nissin diverts IPO proceeds from capex to debt payments

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Ramon Royandoyan (Philstar.com) - August 10, 2021 - 3:52pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Food giant Monde Nissin Corp. announced Tuesday that funds raised during its historic maiden share sale and were originally earmarked for capital expenditure will instead go to paying old debts.



The company, which raked in P48.6 billion earlier this year during the largest initial public offering in Philippine history, announced the changes to the use of IPO proceeds in a disclosure to the stock exchange on Tuesday.



Monde Nissin said funds raised during its IPO will now be used to settle maturing loans amounting to P15.6 billion, in hopes of generating approximately P700 million in interest savings assuming that borrowing costs remain at current level.



In turn, capex will now be funded with cash from operations and, if necessary, loans that were recently secured at lower rates.



“Given the current interest rate environment where returns on cash are negligible and where Monde Nissin has a large amount of cash due to our IPO, it was determined that the most prudent course of action for shareholders is to pay down debt,” Henry Soesanto, company chief executive, said.



“We continue to have strong conviction of the long-term growth opportunities of our businesses and capital expenditure plans and growth strategy will remain unchanged,” Soesanto added.



Despite the adjustments, Monde Nissin — not related to Japan's Nissin Foods Group — said its capex through 2023 will remain unchanged at P26.5 billion.



Broken down, the maker of household staples such as Lucky Me! Instant Noodles and Nissin Wafers earmarked capex amounting to P8 billion this year, P9 billion for 2022, and P10 billion for 2023.



On Tuesday, shares in Monde Nissin inched up 0.83% to close at P16.92 apiece.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      MONDE NISSIN CORP
                                                      PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Nail-biting drama in agriculture sector continues
                              


                              

                                                                  By Rey Gamboa |
                                 August 10, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Putting a positive slant on the state of Philippine agriculture is perhaps a most painful task for William A. Dar, who just recently gave a report of his accomplishments as agriculture secretary after two years in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 PLDT sees more subscribers shifting to Smart once MNP becomes available
                              


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 August 10, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Telco giant PLDT Inc. expects more subscribers will shift to its mobile network once the mobile number portability becomes available by Sept. 30.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Wealth tax to aid in labor force recovery
                              


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 August 10, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The proposal to impose taxes on the extremely wealthy percentage of the population could help the country’s labor force recover as the working class continues to bear the brunt of losses every time the government...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PSEi bounces back above 6,600 level
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PSEi bounces back above 6,600 level


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Stocks started the week on a strong note as investors take comfort on improving economic numbers amid rising concerns over...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DTI, Coca-Cola and partners roll out Tatak Matatag na Negosyo-Sustainable Stores Movement
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DTI, Coca-Cola and partners roll out Tatak Matatag na Negosyo-Sustainable Stores Movement


                              

                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Trade and Industry recently announced during the National MSME Week 2021 the launch of Tatak Matatag na...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Puregold net income up 17.3% in first half of 2021
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Puregold net income up 17.3% in first half of 2021


                              

                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
 Puregold has been one of the major “winners” of the pandemic

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Apollo Global to list 250 billion shares from past share swap, debt conversions
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Apollo Global to list 250 billion shares from past share swap, debt conversions


                              

                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
The transaction itself is a lot like the ones that we’ve seen recently with Prime Media Holdings and the Philippine...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Apollo Global Capital's FOO (finally?) approved by SEC
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Apollo Global Capital's FOO (finally?) approved by SEC


                              

                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
It is not immediately clear if APL’s intentions have changed with respect to the use of the proceeds from the rais...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 BSP sets deadline for 2022 foreign borrowings plan
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
BSP sets deadline for 2022 foreign borrowings plan


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is reminding government and private entities to submit their planned foreign borrowings for...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOE still studying Meralco&rsquo;s emergency supply procurement
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOE still studying Meralco’s emergency supply procurement


                              

                                                                  By Danessa Rivera |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
With no final decision yet, the Department of Energy is still deliberating on the emergency supply procurement of up to 260...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with