Century Pacific secures plastic neutral certification

MANILA, Philippines — Century Pacific Food Inc. (CNPF), the Po-family’s listed food company, recently secured plastic neutral certifications from the Plastic Credit Exchange (PCX) for all its brands that utilize flexible and plastic packaging.

PCX is a global, non-profit organization that offers a fully integrated plastic offset platform and supports partner organizations in seeking solutions toward transparent and responsible monitoring of recovering and recycling plastic waste.

CNPF brands that are now plastic neutral are Angel Coffee Creamer, Argentina, Coco Mama, Century Quality Bangus, Fresca Tuna, Hunt’s, Home Pride, Swift, Wow, and its recently launched plant-based brand, UnMeat. This roster now joins CNPF’s dairy brand, Birch Tree, which was certified last April 2021.

The move is part of the company’s efforts to manage plastic footprint proactively and responsibly.

Essentially, the certifications affirm that CNPF brands are fully compliant with the requirements of the Plastic Pollution Reduction Standard, a testament to the organization’s strong commitment to developing a circular economy and minimizing plastic waste, the company said.

“This means that all these brands have successfully offset their plastic footprint from July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020 by recovering an equivalent amount of plastic waste away from leaking into nature and ensuring it is processed safely into the circular economy through PCX,” it said.

The certification process is facilitated by PCX and verified by audit and assurance firm, Isla Lipana & Co.

“For years, we have been building brands that provide affordable nutrition to our consumers. Now, they can rest assured that all their favorite CNPF products are working towards becoming more and more environmentally friendly as well,” said CNPF chief operating officer Greg Banzon.

Last January, CNPF marked its second year of being ‘plastic neutral’, becoming one of the first Filipino companies to achieve this status. The company has been awarded 6,600 MT worth of plastic credits to offset an equivalent volume of plastic waste through its partnership with PCX.