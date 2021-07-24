




































































 




   

   









FPH starts vaccine rollout for employees, dependents

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (The Philippine Star) - July 24, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — First Philippine Holdings Corp. (FPH) has started the rollout of its COVID-19 vaccines for employees and dependents as part of the Lopez-led conglomerate’s program to help assure the health of its workforce and support government’s overall aim to achieve herd immunity against the dreaded virus.



FPH has tapped Reliance United and AC Health as third-party vaccine administration providers to handle the vaccination in its headquarters and in offices and sites of its subsidiaries.



FPH earlier procured the vaccines through multi-party agreements it reached with manufacturers Astra-Zeneca and Moderna, in partnership with the Philippine government.



The vaccine acquisitions form part of FPH’s detailed program not only to protect the health of its workforce and their families but also to ensure continued operations, especially of critical subsidiaries.



“COVID-19 vaccines acquired by FPH will go to its employees and dependents, including those of subsidiaries, such as First Gen Corp., First Philippine Industrial Park, First Philec, First Balfour and Therma Prime,” said Ricky Carandang, FPH vice president and head of corporate communications group.



“The target vaccine recipients also include our extended workforce, like those who are constructing the liquefied natural gas terminal of First Gen in Batangas City, various projects of First Balfour, and those providing support work such as security, messengerial, and maintenance services,” he said.



Aside from acquiring the vaccines, FPH and its subsidiaries implemented different facets of work modifications to adapt to the “new normal” that stemmed from the pandemic.



The work arrangements include setting up shelter-in-place facilities for FPH’s own frontliners or critical personnel; accommodation for workers involved in construction activities for the various site projects; technology-based contact tracing solutions to encourage physical distancing; and safe transportation mode for workers.



After the onset of COVID-19, FPH also adopted work-from-home arrangements and provided employees tools and allowances that have enabled them to communicate, and conduct Zoom or online meetings from the safety of their homes.



These measures come on top of various projects that the Lopez Group has implemented to help the government, as well as communities, cope with the pandemic.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

