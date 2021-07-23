




































































 




   

   









PayMaya, Smart to integrate digital wallet
The partnership enables GigaLife App users to conveniently top-up, buy data, and access other exclusive data promos through GigaPay by linking their PayMaya wallet as their payment source for all in-app transactions.
MANILA, Philippines — PLDT’s wireless arm Smart Communications Inc. has teamed up with digital financial service firm PayMaya to improve and make seamless the loading experience on the GigaLife App through a new feature called GigaPay.



“PLDT and Smart have always been committed to empowering Filipinos with digital innovations that enable passion and purpose. Part of this is the understanding that payment transactions are a critical aspect of digital transformation which is why we have always been at the forefront of driving financial inclusion in the country,” PLDT and Smart president and CEO Alfredo Panlilio said.



“GigaPay is an advancement into fully-realizing our vision for the ‘Giga Life,’ one that is enriched by technology made simple and easy, delivering a seamless digital experience,” Panlilio said.



The GigaLife app was launched last year by Smart with the aim of giving subscribers a simpler and easier access through convenient features.



“When we launched the GigaLife App last September, our ultimate goal was to turn it into a one-stop app that brings together the most relevant digital needs of our customers as they pursue their passions. This is why we designed it in such a way that is so simple and easy to use,” said Jane Basas, senior vice president and head of consumer wireless business at Smart.



Basas said GigaPay would pave the way for future services and solutions on the GigaLife App.



“As the country’s foremost digital financial services platform serving as the nexus for consumers, businesses, and all segments of society, we are making it easier for people to create, access, and use their financial accounts. GigaPay with PayMaya exemplifies how digital payments can be embedded in everyday transactions and we are excited to work with Smart to further build on this innovation,” PayMaya president Shailesh Baidwan said.



“To make access to financial services easier, we have established a network of over 250,000 digital touchpoints where people can make payments, add money, cash out, or send funds. This number is seven times the number of all ATMs and bank branches combined. These same touchpoints and exciting use cases are being made available directly to Smart customers through the GigaLife app via its GigaPay with PayMaya,” Baidwan said.



Upon logging in to the GigaLife App, customers can tap the GigaPay icon to link their existing PayMaya account as their payment source.



New users may also create a new PayMaya account and link it.



Once GigaPay has been activated, buying load and subscribing to promos on the GigaLife App can be as easy as clicking the preferred promo, and swiping across the screen to confirm the purchase.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

