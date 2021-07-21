




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
                     

                        

                           
Pursuing development through responsible stewardship

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (The Philippine Star) - July 21, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Through the years, cultures have developed alongside nature, with earliest communities thriving along riverbanks. While at most times, nature has sustained our communities to grow, we have had to find ways to thrive with the cycles of nature, protecting ourselves from weather patterns and natural hazards.



Now, more than ever, we have arrived at a point where we enjoy a wealth of lessons learned from centuries of development and have at our disposal innovative technologies that can aid us in pursuing more responsible ways of progress.



Building to protect communities: The story of Netherlands



One of the most interesting cases is the story of the Netherlands. The Dutch have a saying, ‘God created the earth, but the Dutch made the Netherlands.”



The Netherlands is a country that had been vulnerable to the effects of climate patterns way before the threat of climate change. With almost one-third of the country located below average sea level, the Dutch have fallen victim to sea level rise, storm surges, and flooding as early as 1134 AD.



To protect their people, livestock and even natural habitats, they embarked on a massive building of dikes to serve as protective barriers.



For effective land reclamation, drainage canals and systems were built. Seeing that the reclamation protected their homes, lands and livestock, communities took on the responsibility of draining their surplus water into the outside waters. This showed the active involvement of the communities and their support for the genuine intention of their reclamation project.



Improvements in reclamation processes continued on through modern times, bringing countless benefits to the Dutch people.



Thanks to the improvements of drainage techniques, there has been a significant decrease from the dangers of river floods and storm surges. They were able to cultivate extensive new areas of supporting food security. Water management systems complemented the reclamation designs, allowing proper flow of water from riverbanks to an organized system of channels. Today, the benefit of these early reclamation interventions is enjoyed by the people of the Netherlands, serving as an inspiration to many other modern cities.



Protecting Pasayeños:



A similar story in the SM Mall of Asia Complex



Not far from us is an integrated lifestyle city on reclaimed land which shares some similarities with the journey of the Netherlands.



Manila is one of the busiest cities in the world, home to more than 10 million people. With the vision to build responsible businesses that help improve life in its communities, SM built the SM Mall of Asia Complex. Faced with threats of rising sea levels, storm surges, and flooding, SM has employed global best practices to mitigate these effects.



In order to protect the communities inland, the SM Mall of Asia was built 4.5 meters higher than the average lower low water levels. This feature acts like a sea wall to serve as a barrier for rising water levels and storm surges.



It is complemented with strategically placed drainage channels to support the flow of water to the bay.



It is also one of the pioneers in building a sewage treatment plant (STP) for water recycling and proper treatment for water discharge. Being located in the Pacific Ring of Fire, the Philippines is also vulnerable to earthquakes.



As such, driven piles and bored piles were installed underground, along with proper construction excavation methods, which provides protection against soil liquefaction and strength against the constant seismic events.



These design features allowed SM Mall of Asia to help protect inland communities through an average of 20 typhoons a year, four earthquakes and sudden rainfall due to monsoons.



Healthier, more human, and integral progress



Contrary to popular perception that there is a trade off between progress and protecting nature, there have been examples of genuine pursuits that both help communities cope with the adverse cycles of nature while also protecting natural environs. A paradigm shift is illustrated in the examples given, be it as big as a country like the Netherlands or as small as a lifestyle city like SM Mall of Asia Complex. This demonstrates how responsibly developed reclaimed land can also help people sustainably adapt to a harsh environment. By optimizing innovative technology and responsible stewardship of both land and water resources, we can achieve a type of progress that is healthier, more human and integral.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      STEWARD
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Megaworld hotels in Tagaytay, Boracay get sustained bookings
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Megaworld hotels in Tagaytay, Boracay get sustained bookings


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Megaworld Hotels & Resorts continues to get sustained bookings for its hotels in Tagaytay and Boracay.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippine economy to suffer if Delta variant spreads
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippine economy to suffer if Delta variant spreads


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The Philippine economy will be at the losing end anew once the Delta variant infects more people and prompts the government...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Jollibee to open 100 Tim Ho Wan outlets in China
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Jollibee to open 100 Tim Ho Wan outlets in China


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Filipino-owned Asian food conglomerate Jollibee Group is targeting to open 100 Michelin-starred Tim Ho Wan restaurants in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Dark future
                              


                              

                                                                  By Boo Chanco |
                                 July 19, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
During the last few years of Cory Aquino’s presidency, massive power failures paralyzed the nation’s economy and made people frustrated and angry.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 A, B… Delta
                              


                              

                                                                  By Tony F. Katigbak |
                                 July 21, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
It’s been said that the path to recovery is hardly ever a straight line. There will be bumps on the road, setbacks, and pitfalls.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Swelling debt to slow economic momentum
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Swelling debt to slow economic momentum


                              

                                                                  By Elijah Felice Rosales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Freedom from Debt Coalition said the country’s record-high P11-trillion debt would make it difficult to revert the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 ADB keeps Philippine growth outlook
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
ADB keeps Philippine growth outlook


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Manila-based Asian Development Bank is keeping its economic growth outlook for the Philippines at 4.5 percent this year amid...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fitch lowers outlook of Philippine banks to negative
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fitch lowers outlook of Philippine banks to negative


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
New York-based Fitch Ratings has lowered from stable to negative the outlook for several government and private-owned Philippine...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Global investors to continue to invest in renewable energy
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Global investors to continue to invest in renewable energy


                              

                                                                  By Danessa Rivera |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Global debt and equity investors continue to pour in capital into the renewable energy sector, which is consistently providing...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines calls for more international, regional agriculture collaboration
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines calls for more international, regional agriculture collaboration


                              

                                                                  By Catherine Talavera |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines has cited the need for regional and international collaboration in the agriculture sector in a bid to build...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with