




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Rice inventory drops 7.5% in May
In its latest rice and corn stocks inventory report, the PSA said total rice stocks inventory stood at 2.58 million metric tons (MT) as of May 1, down from the 2.79 million MT registered in the same period a year ago.
Michael Varcas, file

                     

                        

                           
Rice inventory drops 7.5% in May

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Catherine Talavera (The Philippine Star) - July 16, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The country’s rice inventory dropped 7.5 percent in May, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).



In its latest rice and corn stocks inventory report, the PSA said total rice stocks inventory stood at 2.58 million metric tons (MT) as of May 1, down from the 2.79 million MT registered in the same period a year ago.



The figure, however, is 5.8 percent higher than the 2.44 million MT recorded in the previous month.



Based on the average daily consumption of Filipinos of 32,000 MT, the current inventory is sufficient for 81 days.



Households accounted for 55 percent of the total inventory at 1.5 million MT.



This was followed by commercial warehouses with a 35 percent share of the inventory at 956.8 million MT, while supplies from the National Food Authority depositories cornered 9.3 percent at 316.2 million MT.



On a monthly basis, rice stocks in households decreased by 2.7 percent.



In contrast, stocks in commercial warehouses jumped 24.5 percent.



Stocks in NFA depositories,on the other hand, remained almost the same from the previous month’s level.



Compared to the previous year’s level, rice stocks in households fell 6.2 percent.



Rice stocks from commercial warehouses also decreased by four percent, while stocks in NFA depositories fell 24.2 percent.



For this year, the Department of Agriculture (DA) projects a year-end stock of rice good for 75 days.



Earlier this week, Agriculture Secretary William Dar said he was hoping production of palay (unhusked rice) would be sustained in the second half in a bid to achieve the DA’s target of 20.4 million MT this year.



“We expect the wet season in the second semester, especially in the third quarter. So we’re hoping that the strong typhoons will not come and we’ll be able to plant better in terms of palay,” Dar said.



Dar noted that rice production already improved in the first half.



“I think rice production increased by 4.3 percent in the first semester. If this continues in the second semester, then our 20.4 million MT target will be met,” he said.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      RICE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte gov't borrows another P540-B from BSP for pandemic response
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte gov't borrows another P540-B from BSP for pandemic response


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is lending money anew to the government to augment funds for the state’s pandemic ...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 S&P tags Philippines among Asia&rsquo;s hotspots on virus struggle
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
S&P tags Philippines among Asia’s hotspots on virus struggle


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
S&P Global Ratings has tagged the Philippines as one of the hotspots in Asia-Pacific as the country continues to struggle...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Holcim Philippines investing P210-M to reduce fuel consumption, carbon emmission
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Holcim Philippines investing P210-M to reduce fuel consumption, carbon emmission


                              

                                                                  By Ian Nicolas Cigaral |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Holcim Philippines Inc. is spending P210 million on projects meant to raise the efficiency of its cement factories by reducing...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fintech firms to overtake banks in cornering unbanked Filipinos &mdash; Moody's
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fintech firms to overtake banks in cornering unbanked Filipinos — Moody's


                              

                                                                  By Ian Nicolas Cigaral |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Fintech companies are poised to overtake banks in capturing unbanked Filipinos, likely leading to missed opportunities for...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Just an inch away from the private sector’s COVID-19 vaccines
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joey Concepcion |
                                 July 15, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
In two separate interviews last Tuesday with Pia Hontiveros and Cito Beltran, I gladly announced that the private sector and the national government will finally welcome the first tranche of COVID-19 vaccines that...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 World Bank: Philippines needs reforms on FDI
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
World Bank: Philippines needs reforms on FDI


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 51 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines should expedite the passage of key reform measures that would boost foreign direct investments (FDIs) and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Stocks back in red on thin trades, lack of catalysts
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Stocks back in red on thin trades, lack of catalysts


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 51 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Stocks waddled back in the red yesterday, erasing gains made in the previous day, as the low trading volume and lack of catalysts...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Digital banks, fintechs seen to dominate retail banking
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Digital banks, fintechs seen to dominate retail banking


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 51 minutes ago                              


                                                            
A new breed of digital-only banks and financial technology companies are likely to take over  the retail space as some traditional...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 StanChart cuts Philippines GDP growth to 4.6%
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
StanChart cuts Philippines GDP growth to 4.6%


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 51 minutes ago                              


                                                            
With an earlier resurgence in new COVID-19 cases and the slow pace of vaccination, the Philippines may recover slower from...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Government plans to sell retail $ bonds to Pinoys overseas
                              


                              

                                                                  By Elijah Felice Rosales |
                                 July 16, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Bureau of the Treasury plans to sell retail dollar bonds to overseas Filipinos next month in an effort to attract migrants to invest in long-term government securities.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with