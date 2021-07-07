Skyway 3 will be no-truck zone — San Miguel

MANILA, Philippines — Conglomerate San Miguel Corp. will ban trucks from using its Skyway Stage 3 project and will only allow entry to light vehicles that have shifted to cashless transactions to make the newly-opened expressway “safer” for motorists.

Starting July 12, the 18-km elevated expressway will be a no-truck zone and will be dedicated to Class 1 vehicles with Autosweep RFID stickers, San Miguel said in a statement on Wednesday.

Ramon Ang, company president, said the twin moves would address safety concerns on Skyway 3’s structure and, at the same time, minimize the spread of more infectious coronavirus variants.

“We have implemented a number of measures to ensure safety, prevent over-speeding, and facilitate the more efficient flow of vehicles while still providing motorists significantly reduced travel times,” Ang was quoted as saying in the statement.

SMC fully-funded the construction of Skyway 3 in a bid to ease traffic problems in Metro Manila by building a connection between the South Luzon and the North Luzon Expressways.

It spent an estimated P80 billion to complete the project, more than double the original cost, due to numerous redesigns and realignments as a result of contentious right-of-way issues.

After nearly seven months of allowing the public to use the expressway for free, San Miguel said it would start collecting toll fees on July 12 using a revised matrix, which set cheaper prices than the original proposal. — Ian Nicolas Cigaral