Smart provides connectivity support in vaccination sites
The wireless arm of telco giant PLDT Inc. has rolled out free WiFi connectivity to support vaccination sites in Metro Manila, Palawan and Rizal.
Smart provides connectivity support in vaccination sites

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Richmond Mercurio (The Philippine Star) - July 4, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Smart Communications Inc. continues to ramp up its support for the government’s nationwide COVID-19 response by providing much-needed connectivity.



The wireless arm of telco giant PLDT Inc. has rolled out free WiFi connectivity to support vaccination sites in Metro Manila, Palawan and Rizal.



Smart is providing Prepaid Home WiFi and Smart Bro Pocket WiFi units with load for use in vaccination sites in the cities of Las Piñas, Manila, Marikina, Muntinlupa, Navotas, Quezon City and Taguig in Metro Manila; Antipolo and Taytay in Rizal; and Puerto Princesa in Palawan.



“We are in a unique position to help our country’s vaccination drive by providing the connectivity in these vaccination hubs,” said Jane Basas, senior vice president and head of consumer wireless business at Smart.



“We are happy to work hand-in-hand with our LGUs as they respond to the call of these crucial times, and partner with them in making a better world for everyone,” Basas said.



Since last year, PLDT and Smart have been providing connectivity and communications support to frontline agencies and their personnel in different parts of the country to help frontliners and patients stay connected despite the challenges of the pandemic.



This includes the rollout of fiber-powered WiFi connectivity to government-run quarantine, swabbing, isolation sites, vaccination sites, and other COVID-19 facilities.



PLDT Prepaid Home WiFi and Smart Bro Pocket WiFi allow users to connect to Smart LTE, the fastest mobile network in the country according to third-party analytics firms.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

