




































































 




   

   









   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Exporters lament lack of vessel space for shipments
Philexport, said 80 out of nearly 100 companies, or 81.6 percent of the survey respondents, reported that while they have products ready to be shipped out, they were unable to do so as there was no available vessel space.
STAR/File

                     

                        

                           
Exporters lament lack of vessel space for shipments

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Louella Desiderio (The Philippine Star) - July 4, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Over 80 percent of exporting firms cannot ship out their products due to lack of vessel space, according to a survey of the Philippine Exporters Confederation Inc. (Philexport).



Philexport, said 80 out of nearly 100 companies, or 81.6 percent of the survey respondents, reported that while they have products ready to be shipped out, they were unable to do so as there was no available vessel space.



Among these firms is an exporter of banana chips, virgin coconut oil, coco flour and similar products, shipping out about 500 twenty foot equivalent units (TEUs) of containers to Asia and the Americas every month.



Also affected is a ceramics company exporting about 30 forty foot equivalent units of decorative earthenware to the US and Europe per month.



Others waiting to ship out products include a freight forwarder of decorative items, furniture, handicrafts and dried foodstuff exporting 100 TEUs each month to Europe, the US, United Kingdom, Australia, China and the United Arab Emirates, and a company engaged in the export of 40 high-cube containers of holiday decor, tabletops, dolls, and giftware per week to the US, Europe and Oceania.



“With our huge export market in these regions, it is reasonable to foresee that the export industry will incur huge losses if this issue goes unresolved,” Philexport said.



Bulk or 90 percent of the respondents cited lack of space in international shipping lines among the top shipping challenges they face.



Other challenges cited are higher freight rates (56.3 percent) and lack of containers (45 percent).



Philexport said an earlier survey covering 65 respondents showed similar results, with pending cargoes including processed food, furniture, housewares and activated carbon now at 30,000 TEUs.



“As quarantine guidelines are eased globally and vaccination programs are successfully implemented, we project this volume will double or even triple, sizable enough for shipping lines to take notice,” Philexport president Sergio Ortiz-Luis Jr. said.



The survey was conducted by Philexport as part of an initiative with the Export Development Council (EDC) and logistics solutions provider Royal Cargo to find ways to address logistics and supply chains issues.



Philexport said Enrico Basilio, chair of the EDC Networking Committee on Transport and Logistics has called on the Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA) to encourage domestic shipping lines to have regional operations.



It also recommended that MARINA facilitate the issuance of a certificate of public convenience so domestic ships may proceed to offer regional service.



Philexport assistant vice president Ma. Flordeliza Leong said the group has committed to identify the routes to be prioritized by domestic vessels.



Royal Cargo chief executive officer Michael Kurt Raeuber, meanwhile, has agreed to help address the space shortage by using its ships to transport export cargoes to ports of destination in the region.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      SHIPMENT
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Merger with UCPB may hurt LANDBANK's financial health &mdash; Fitch
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Merger with UCPB may hurt LANDBANK's financial health — Fitch


                              

                                                                  By Ian Nicolas Cigaral |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
The upcoming merger of Land Bank of the Philippines with United Coconut Planters Bank could risk tarnishing the former’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Business confidence slumps as lockdowns, inflation bite
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Business confidence slumps as lockdowns, inflation bite


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Business confidence slumped amid the resurgence of COVID-19 infections, which led to the reimposition of harder lockdown measures...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Jobs data push Wall Street stocks to new highs
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Jobs data push Wall Street stocks to new highs


                              

                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
Wall Street stocks surged to fresh records Friday while the dollar retreated after a solid US jobs report that was...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Claiming credit
                              


                              

                                                                  By Boo Chanco |
                                 July 2, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Over the past week, it was amusing to see conflicting claims on who should get credit for some major infrastructure projects.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 A little remote work humor
                              


                              

                                                                  By Francis J. Kong |
                                 July 3, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Research shows that the average four-year-old laughs as many as 300 times per day, while in comparison the average 40-year-old adult laughs 300 times every two and a half months.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Inflation likely lower in June&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Inflation likely lower in June’


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 56 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Economists are convinced inflation likely eased in June, but stayed above the four percent upper target set by the Bangko...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Now expects cash inflow to increase
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Now expects cash inflow to increase


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 56 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Now Corp. expects to generate higher cash inflows with a plan to raise its stake in telco affiliate Now Telecom Co. Inc.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Smart provides connectivity support in vaccination sites
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Smart provides connectivity support in vaccination sites


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 56 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Smart Communications Inc. continues to ramp up its support for the government’s nationwide COVID-19 response by providing...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 AC Energy, Iloilo town partner to rehabilitate fish sanctuary
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
AC Energy, Iloilo town partner to rehabilitate fish sanctuary


                              

                                                                  By Danessa Rivera |
                                 56 minutes ago                              


                                                            
AC Energy Corp. has partnered with the local government of Dumangas in Iloilo to rehabilitate over 90 hectares of fish sanctuary...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Truckers wary of entry of foreign competition
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Truckers wary of entry of foreign competition


                              

                                                                  By Rainier Allan Ronda |
                                 56 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The Confederation of Truckers Association of the Philippines is opposing a proposed law that would open up the local trucking...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with