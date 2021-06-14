




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
loans
The economic devastation brought by the pandemic was so great that borrowers are still not borrowing while banks are hesitant to lend amid elevated unemployment rate.
Pixabay

                     

                        

                           
BSP sees bank lending returning to growth path in Q3

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Ramon Royandoyan (Philstar.com) - June 14, 2021 - 5:47pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Bank lending would likely return to growth mode in the third quarter, with hopes pinned on further easing of pandemic restrictions and mass vaccinations to ease lingering risk aversion among lenders and borrowers.



“Survey shows that consumer and business confidence point to more optimism in the next few quarters. That’s where the situation is,” Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Governor Benjamin Diokno said in an interview with ABS-CBN News Channel on Monday. “To me, the vaccination program is the game changer here.”



If realized, the BSP chief’s projection would mark a reversal of downtrend in credit growth that has reached a new nadir in April, all while banks continue to accumulate unpaid loans. It’s a dangerous combo blocking central bank efforts to bring cash to pandemic-stricken consumers and businesses who need them the most.



Despite interest rates already at historic low, outstanding loans of big banks collapsed 5% year-on-year in April, marking the fifth straight month of decline. It was the worst drop since the 7.2% recorded in June 1999 in the aftermath of the Asian Financial Crisis, data showed.



Part of the reason for the worsening downtrend borrowers’ hesitation to incur more debt over fears of being burdened with too much liabilities at a time the pandemic is roiling job markets. This was worsened by banks’ growing pile of soured loans that have resulted into tighter credit standards.



Data showed soured loans accounted for 4.21% of lenders’ entire loan books as of March, the highest in 11 years. Already, the local banking industry sees bad debts they hold, as a share of their entire loan portfolio, increasing to “above 5%” this year.



But Diokno is still optimistic that a “manageable” rise of bad debts, coupled with hefty buffers against losses, would convince banks to lend again. “Majority of banks estimate that the NPL (non-performing loan) ratio will remain relatively low or manageable, and this will be accompanied by high loan loss provisions,” he told Philstar.com in a text message.



“The key to economic recovery is the success in the vaccination program. The success in the jab program will bring about business and consumer confidence which are essential in economic recovery,” he added.



Nicholas Antonio Mapa, senior economist at ING Bank in Manila, agreed with Diokno’s forecast. “Just like everything in 2020, base effects will feature prominently after bank lending saw a steady deceleration in 2020 owing to the pandemic.  June was the first month of single digit growth before overall lending crashed into negative territory by year end,” Mapa said in an e-mail.



“We could see bank lending improve by end-third quarter with the timing of the recovery largely tied to how quickly the economy can start to resemble its past 6% growth self,” he added.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BANK LENDING
                                                      NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
                                                      PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 SMC sets P100 billion capex for 2021
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
SMC sets P100 billion capex for 2021


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
 San Miguel Corp., the country’s diversified conglomerate,  is pouring in roughly P100 billion in capital expenditures...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PAL&rsquo;s Chapter 11 filing seen pushing through this month
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PAL’s Chapter 11 filing seen pushing through this month


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
 Philippine Airlines  filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the US may push through this month as negotiations with...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Show some appreciation
                              


                              

                                                                  By Boo Chanco |
                                 June 14, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
After a year and a half of the pandemic, our health workers feel abused and unappreciated by the Duterte administration. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PLDT preparing for heightened competition
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PLDT preparing for heightened competition


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
 Integrated telecommunications company PLDT Inc. is gearing up for heightened competition with the expected entry of more...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 MPIC remains keen on Sangley airport
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
MPIC remains keen on Sangley airport


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
Infrastructure conglomerate Metro Pacific Investments Corp. is among the companies that are in the running to submit a bid...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Revert to lockdown heightens global risks&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Revert to lockdown heightens global risks’


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
The reimposition of lockdowns in the first quarter across many countries, including the Philippines, has led to an uptick...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 CA surplus to narrow as economy recovers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
CA surplus to narrow as economy recovers


                              

                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines’ current account surplus may narrow over the next few years as the country recovers from the pandemic-induced...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Market seen to sustain climb
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Market seen to sustain climb


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippine Stock Exchange index  is seen to move higher this week following gains last week.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Oil prices continue to surge
                              


                              

                                                                  By Wilson Sy |
                                 June 14, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
In previous articles, we wrote that a significant risk to the Philippine economy and stock market are rising oil prices and inflation.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Foreign investors slowly returning to buying
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Foreign investors slowly returning to buying


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
Foreign investors are slowly returning to the Philippine stock market, but the numbers are still down even compared to last...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with