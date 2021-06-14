




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
                     

                        

                           
PCC expands to key regional centers

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Louella Desiderio (The Philippine Star) - June 14, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Competition Commission (PCC) is expanding its presence by setting up investigation hubs in Baguio City and Legazpi City this year, and regional offices in Cebu City and Davao City next year.



“To further strengthen our institutional capacity for greater productivity, we will be expanding PCC’s portfolio of enforcement and advocacy work. In particular, we aim to establish investigation hubs in key commercial centers this year,” PCC chairman Arsenio Balisacan said during the Joint Foreign Chambers’ virtual forum on “Enhancing Competition for Competitiveness and Economic Recovery.”



The plan involves establishing investigation hubs in Baguio City and Legazpi City by September this year.



“The investigation hubs in Cebu and Davao are planned to be transformed into PCC regional offices next year,” Balisacan said.



He said competition policy enforcement remains relevant during the pandemic, as well as in recovery.



He also said the PCC continues to actively monitor merger and acquisitions (M&As) even as the exercise of its motu proprio review of such deals has been suspended for a year, and M&As with a transaction value below P50 billion are exempted from its review for two years under the Bayanihan 2 law.



“We are looking forward to September 2021 when the provision in Bayanihan 2 that suspends motu proprio review will lapse. By then, we will be able to review merger transactions in the past year and identify those that may have led to anti-competitive effects,” he said.



He added the PCC is hopeful the suspension of the motu proprio review would not be extended under the proposed Bayanihan 3 bill.



The Bayanihan 3 bill, which seeks to provide a P401 billion relief package for those severely affected by the pandemic, has been approved on third and final reading at the House of Representatives.



So far, the PCC has received a total of 225 M&A transactions, of which 214 were approved.



In terms of competition enforcement, Balisacan said more and more are realizing what PCC can do for them as the antitrust body has been receiving  an increasing number of inquiries and complaints.



As of June 6, a total of 659 queries and informal complaints have been received by the PCC.



Moving into the new normal, he said the PCC would continue to be vigilant in market monitoring and enforcement.



“We will always be mindful and work for the protection of  consumer welfare, a fair playing field for businesses, and pro-competitive government interventions. An equal playing field during and post pandemic will ensure a faster and more stable economic recovery,” he said.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      PCC
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Dito expands to 23 new areas
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Dito expands to 23 new areas


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
New telecommunications player Dito Telecommunity Corp. expects to attract one million subscribers soon, as it expands its...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Globe At Home upgrading subscriber plans
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Globe At Home upgrading subscriber plans


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Globe Telecom Inc.’s broadband group is migrating existing subscribers to better connectivity experiences and providing...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Wells Fargo shuts down Manila office
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Wells Fargo shuts down Manila office


                              

                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Well Fargo Bank National Association closed down its representative office in the Philippines last month, the second foreign...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Japan allows entry of processed meat from Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Japan allows entry of processed meat from Philippines


                              

                                                                  By Catherine Talavera |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
More processed meat products are allowed to be exported to Japan as the Philippines passed certain certifications on hygiene...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 P401-billion Bayanihan 3 bill now up for Senate debates after clearing House hurdle
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
P401-billion Bayanihan 3 bill now up for Senate debates after clearing House hurdle


                              

                                                                  By Ian Nicolas Cigaral |
                                 12 days ago                              


                                                            
A proposed P401-billion pandemic relief package meant to help sectors battered by renewed lockdowns is now on its way to the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Revert to lockdown heightens global risks&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Revert to lockdown heightens global risks’


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The reimposition of lockdowns in the first quarter across many countries, including the Philippines, has led to an uptick...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 CA surplus to narrow as economy recovers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
CA surplus to narrow as economy recovers


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines’ current account surplus may narrow over the next few years as the country recovers from the pandemic-induced...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Market seen to sustain climb
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Market seen to sustain climb


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Philippine Stock Exchange index  is seen to move higher this week following gains last week.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PLDT preparing for heightened competition
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PLDT preparing for heightened competition


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
 Integrated telecommunications company PLDT Inc. is gearing up for heightened competition with the expected entry of more...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Oil prices continue to surge
                              


                              

                                                                  By Wilson Sy |
                                 June 14, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
In previous articles, we wrote that a significant risk to the Philippine economy and stock market are rising oil prices and inflation.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with