eConsult launches 1st all-in-one mobile app

MANILA, Philippines — eConsult, a first of its kind online consultation mobile app, now gives Filipinos access to more than seven types of services in a single platform

Its founder, Elmo Nobleza, said he was inspired to develop the project at the height of the pandemic last year, when Filipinos have limited access to essential services due to quarantine restrictions imposed nationwide.

Nobleza said the app was initially intended to cater to healthcare providers while minimizing the risks of acquiring the disease.

“Access to healthcare has been one of the greatest challenges of Filipinos in 2020 because doctors are out of reach, patients cannot visit the hospitals for their check-ups and medications, even simple consultations for non-COVID diseases, have been difficult to conduct,” he said.

“But, as months went by and we realized that it was not only the healthcare workers who were in need of this kind of platform, we decided to expand the scope of the application, making it a one-stop-shop for professionals who wants to continue working in the safety and comfort of their chosen workplace while providing quality advice to their clients,” he added.

Thus, eConsult was developed as a mobile application solution to cater to all consultation related services online.

Among the most popular categories are health and wellness, self-improvement, financial growth, business consultancy, digital marketing, music, and even divination.

“Customers can book a consultation with their chosen doctors and lawyers as well have access to sessions with accountants, business consultants, fitness instructors, music teachers, crystal healers, feng shui, and even tarot card readers,” Nobleza said.

He said the online consultation app aims to help both professionals, instructors, coaches, and readers by providing a platform that would match demand and supply.

“Doctors can augment their income without the risk that comes with the face-to-face consultation as they can do a video call or a chat to conduct their business, the same with lawyers, and wellness coaches,” Nobleza explained.

Customers can expect a safe, secured, and easy to navigate online consultation app that will take care of the most important matters whether it be healthcare, legal, business, wellness, or extracurricular activities.

Currently, e-Consult is growing its network of professionals in various specializations, service providers of varying expertise, and wellness coaches of different pieces of training and disciplines to cater to the needs of every Filipino.