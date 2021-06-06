




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
                     

                        

                           
eConsult launches 1st all-in-one mobile app

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (The Philippine Star) - June 6, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — eConsult, a first of its kind online consultation mobile app, now gives Filipinos access to more than seven types of services in a single platform



Its founder, Elmo Nobleza, said he was inspired to develop the project at the height of the pandemic last year, when Filipinos have limited access to essential services due to quarantine restrictions imposed nationwide.



Nobleza said the app was initially intended to cater to healthcare providers while minimizing the risks of acquiring the disease.



“Access to healthcare has been one of the greatest challenges of Filipinos in 2020 because doctors are out of reach, patients cannot visit the hospitals for their check-ups and medications, even simple consultations for non-COVID diseases, have been difficult to conduct,” he said.



“But, as months went by and we realized that it was not only the healthcare workers who were in need of this kind of platform, we decided to expand the scope of the application, making it a one-stop-shop for professionals who wants to continue working in the safety and comfort of their chosen workplace while providing quality advice to their clients,” he added.



Thus, eConsult was developed as a mobile application solution to cater to all consultation related services online.



Among the most popular categories are health and wellness, self-improvement, financial growth, business consultancy, digital marketing, music, and even divination.



“Customers can book a consultation with their chosen doctors and lawyers as well have access to sessions with accountants, business consultants, fitness instructors, music teachers, crystal healers, feng shui, and even tarot card readers,” Nobleza said.



He said the online consultation app aims to help both professionals, instructors, coaches, and readers by providing a platform that would match demand and supply.



“Doctors can augment their income without the risk that comes with the face-to-face consultation as they can do a video call or a chat to conduct their business, the same with lawyers, and wellness coaches,” Nobleza explained.



Customers  can expect a safe, secured, and easy to navigate online consultation app that will take care of the most important matters whether it be healthcare, legal, business, wellness, or extracurricular activities.



Currently, e-Consult is growing its network of  professionals in various specializations, service providers of varying expertise, and wellness coaches of different pieces of training and disciplines to cater to the needs of every Filipino.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      ELMO NOBLEZA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;International travel to return to pre-COVID-19 level in 2024&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘International travel to return to pre-COVID-19 level in 2024’


                              

                                                                  By Elijah Felice Rosales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
International travel in Asia and the Pacific, including the Philippines, is seen to return to pre-pandemic level only in 2024...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Hazy economic outlook sinks FDI pledges in Q1
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Hazy economic outlook sinks FDI pledges in Q1


                              

                                                                  By Ian Nicolas Cigaral |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Foreign direct investment (FDI) pledges in the country’s economic zones continued to contract in the first quarter,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Jollibee temporarily shuts down BGC branch after 'fried towel' complaint
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Jollibee temporarily shuts down BGC branch after 'fried towel' complaint


                              

                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Fast food giant Jollibee Foods Corp. is temporarily shutting down one of its stores in Bonifacio Global City after a customer...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 France dangles &lsquo;highly concessional&rsquo; loan for Metro Manila cable car system
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
France dangles ‘highly concessional’ loan for Metro Manila cable car system


                              

                                                                  By Czerina Valencia |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The French government is willing to extend a “highly concessional loan” to fund a proposed urban cable car system...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 P401-billion Bayanihan 3 bill now up for Senate debates after clearing House hurdle
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
P401-billion Bayanihan 3 bill now up for Senate debates after clearing House hurdle


                              

                                                                  By Ian Nicolas Cigaral |
                                 4 days ago                              


                                                            
A proposed P401-billion pandemic relief package meant to help sectors battered by renewed lockdowns is now on its way to the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Digital banks test Philippine market
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Digital banks test Philippine market


                              

                                 54 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas  has approved the applications of  Tonik Digital Bank and UNObank   to operate as digital...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Peso seen to weaken as economy recovers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Peso seen to weaken as economy recovers


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 54 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Economists expect the peso to weaken anew against the dollar with the pickup in domestic demand and increase in imports as...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 More imports, tariff cuts to temper inflation &ndash; NEDA
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
More imports, tariff cuts to temper inflation – NEDA


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 54 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The government’s decision to reduce tariffs and bring in more imported  pork  are expected to temper the continued rise...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Government housing efforts gain head start in Q1
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Government housing efforts gain head start in Q1


                              

                                 54 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Housing efforts of the government posted better performances during the first quarter despite limitations due to the pan...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Guidelines on cross-border investments being finalized
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Guidelines on cross-border investments being finalized


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 54 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The Securities and Exchange Commission  is finalizing the guidelines that will facilitate the offering of collective investment...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with